Jaguars-Saints odds: Jacksonville opens as underdogs on Thursday Night Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars open as 3-point underdogs as they head to take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars continued their winning ways on Sunday, dominating an Anthony Richardson-less Indianapolis Colts team at home, winning 37-20. The Jaguars came into that game as almost a touchdown favorite and quite possibly could have won by more than the 17 points if they really wanted to run up the score.

The Jaguars are currently +130 on the money line.

On the Saints side of things, they’re coming off a road loss to the Houston Texans, where their offense struggled to score only 13 points. Quarterback Derek Carr threw the football 50 times against the Texans, but it wasn’t enough to put points on the board for a Saints offense that has kind of been all over the place.

As it stands, the Jaguars are 3-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.