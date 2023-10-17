NFL power rankings: Jaguars a top 6-10 team entering Week 7

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings going into Week 7 of the 2023 season.

NFL.com: 6 (last week: 7)

From Eric Edholm:

Don’t look now, but the globetrotting Jags have stacked three straight impressive victories after opening the season 1-2. The most pressing immediate concern is obviously the knee injury to Trevor Lawrence, especially with a Thursday game at New Orleans looming. Even if Lawrence is OK, others could be absent for that one, given that Zay Jones and Walker Little missed Sunday with injuries, and Brandon Scherff and Tyson Campbell both left the win over the Colts with new maladies. The formula for victory has firmed up lately: take the ball away on defense and give it to Travis Etienne on offense. If that’s enough for the Jags to pull off a short-week (and likely shorthanded) road win, we can fully bury Jacksonville’s slow start to 2023.

Pro Football Talk: 6 (last week: 7)

From Mike Florio:

Just when the AFC South looked jumbled up, it doesn’t.

USA Today: 7 (last week: 7)

From Nate Davis:

A club that just spent two weeks in London now hits the road for two more games outside Duval County. RB Travis Etienne has 339 yards and four TDs from scrimmage during Jacksonville’s three-game winning streak.

Bleacher Report: 7 (last week: 8)

CBS Sports: 7 (last week: 9)

From Pete Prisco:

They’ve won three straight to get to 4-2 and atop the AFC South. The Trevor Lawrence knee injury is concerning as they head to New Orleans.

Fox Sports: 7 (last week: 8)

From David Helman:

Division games can be a pain, so good on Jacksonville for handling Indianapolis from beginning to end. The only problem is that Trevor Lawrence picked an especially bad week to hurt his knee, as the Jags have a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football in New Orleans. If Lawrence can’t go or isn’t at 100%, it’s at least nice to know that the Jags’ defense is taking the ball away better than anyone in the league.

The Athletic: 8 (last week: 10)

From Josh Kendall:

Half of Jacksonville’s wins have come in London, but they’ve won three in a row and took control of the AFC South on Sunday with their second win against the second-place Colts. (Even though one of their losses is to better-than-expected Houston.) Trevor Lawrence has 982 passing yards and five touchdowns versus two interceptions since Week 3.

Sharp Football Analysis: 8 (last week: 12)

From Raymond Summerlin:

After a slow start that included a loss to the Texans, the Jaguars needed a signature win, and they got it over the Bills in London. Things were perfectly set up for them by the schedule, but it was still a good win against one of the better teams in the league. The Jags return to the States for a massive divisional game against the Colts, who they beat in Week 1.

Pro Football Network: 9 (last week: 10)

From Dalton Miller:

Scoring 37 points will always be impressive, but the Jaguars scored twice off of Colts turnovers. However, three of their touchdown drives were nine or more plays and gained at least 65 yards along the way. Jacksonville is funny because Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence both had some fantastic moments throughout the game, but each player produced only pedestrian numbers. Although Lawrence has yet to produce crazy stats as a professional, anybody who watches a lot of film falls in love with his game.

Yahoo Sports: 10 (last week: 10)

From Frank Schwab:

The Jaguars are stacking wins and the path is wide open for them to run away with the AFC South. The knee injury to Trevor Lawrence, which makes him iffy for Thursday night’s game against the Saints, is something to monitor though.

ESPN: 10 (last week: 10)

From Michael DiRocco:

The pass rush still needs work (Jacksonville has 12 sacks, tied for 20th in the NFL), but the Jaguars are third in the NFL against the run, averaging 75.3 yards per game, and have forced an NFL-high 15 turnovers. Second-year defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell has been more aggressive this season: He’s blitzing at a 5% higher rate than last season, and it’s paying off.

The Ringer: 10 (last week: 9)

From Danny Heifitz:

Don’t let Jacksonville’s 37-20 win over the Colts fool you: This offense has not found its rhythm. Jacksonville’s offense ranks 23rd in expected points added per drive, sandwiched between the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons. Trevor Lawrence doesn’t have a great rapport with his receivers, and Calvin Ridley looks rusty. One of their most dependable receivers has been Zay Jones, who has been in and out of the lineup with a knee injury. Jacksonville’s 4-2 record has been propelled by its defense, which has forced a league-leading 15 turnovers. The Jaguars offense will need to get its passing game together soon, especially with three games against solid defenses (New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco) on the horizon.

It’s crazy how close the Jaguars are to being acknowledged as a top-5 NFL team. A convincing primetime win in New Orleans might just lift the team to that level.

