Jaguars Reacts Survey: Which Saints player would you cherrypick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Jaguars fans: are you confident the team is headed in the right direction?

And which Saints player would you cherrypick: 2022 first-round wide receiver Chris Olave, eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan, four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and four-time All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/1Z7ECH/">Please take our survey</a>

I’d personally go with Lattimore. Jacksonville’s front seven is already playing at a high level so Jordan or Davis wouldn’t be as helpful as Olave or Lattimore. The Tyson Cambell injury makes this an easy choice for the short term, but even if Jacksonville’s secondary was at full strength, Lattimore over Darious Williams/Tre Herndon is arguably a bigger upgrade than Olave over Christian Kirk/Zay Jones. I think adding another physical corner to pair with Campbell would be more impactful than adding another slender receiver next to Calvin Ridley.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.