Jaguars vs Saints: This week in Jacksonville history

Happy New Orleans Saints Week, Big Cat Country! The Jaguars and Saints have played each other seven times during the regular and postseason. The Saints lead the series with five wins.

Week 6: at Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA on October 6, 1996

Final score: Jaguars - 13, Saints - 17

Attendance: 34,231

Jaguars/Saints highlights start at 1:10

James Stewart scored the only touchdown. Mark Brunell completed 28 out of 35 attempted passes for 250 yards. James Stewart led the team with 79 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led the team with 86 receiving yards. Randy Jordan averaged 18.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Chris Hudson averaged 17.50 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted three times for 123 yards. Mike Hollis made two out of three attempted field goals. Travis Davis had one interception.

Week 11: at Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FL on November 21, 1999

Final score: Saints - 23, Jaguars - 41

Attendance: 69,772

Reggie Barlow, Damon Jones, Jimmy Smith, and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 19 out of 30 attempted passes for 351 yards. James Stewart led the team with 87 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led the team with 220 receiving yards. Stacey Mack averaged 23 yards in kickoff returns, and Reggie Barlow averaged 40 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted twice for 52 yards. Mike Hollis made both attempted field goals. Fernando Bryant had an interception. Brant Boyer and Larry Smith recorded sacks.

Week 16: at Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FL on December 21, 2003

Final score: Saints - 19, Jaguars - 20

Attendance: 49,207

LaBrandon Toefield and Fred Taylor scored touchdowns. Byron Leftwich completed nine out of 17 attempted passes for 131 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 194 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards. David Allen averaged 21 yards in kickoff returns. Mark Royal punted twice for 69 yards. Seth Marler made two out of three attempted field goals. John Henderson recorded a sack.

Week 9: at Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA on November 4, 2007

Final score: Jaguars - 24, Saints - 41

Attendance: 70,009

Reggie Williams, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Dennis Northcutt scored touchdowns. Quinn Gray completed 20 out of 33 attempted passes for 354 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 54 rushing yards, and Reggie Williams led with 128 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 47.33 yards in kickoff returns. Adam Podlesh punted five times for 193 yards. John Carney made the field goal attempt. Kenneth Pettway recorded a sack.

Week 4: at EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL on October 2, 2011

Final score: Saints - 23, Jaguars - 10

Attendance: 62,471

Zach Miller scored the only touchdown. Blaine Gabbert completed 16 out of 42 attempted passes for 196 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 84 rushing yards, and Mike Thomas led with 73 receiving yards. Deji Karim averaged 21.33 yards in kickoff returns, and Cecil Shorts averaged four yards in punt returns. Matt Turk punted four times for 153 yards. Josh Scobee made the field goal attempt. Dawan Landry and Daryl Smith had interceptions. Paul Posluszny and Austen Lane recorded sacks.

Week 16: at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA on December 27, 2015

Final score: Jaguars - 27, Saints - 38

Attendance: 73,064

Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns, and Allen Robinson scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 27 out of 35 attempted passes for 368 yards. Jonas Gray led the team with 31 rushing yards, and Allen Robinson led with 151 receiving yards. Nick Marshall averaged 32.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Rashad Greene averaged four yards in punt returns. Bryan Anger punted three times for 150 yards. Paul Posluszny recorded a sack.

Week 6: at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL on October 13, 2019

Final score: Saints - 13, Jaguars - 6

Attendance: 64,341

Gardner Minshew completed 14 out of 29 attempted passes 163 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 72 rushing yards, and Dede Westbrook led the team with 53 receiving yards. Logan Cooke punted five times for 244 yards. Josh Lambo made both field goal attempts. Dawuane Smoot and Calais Campbell recorded sacks.

Players who have played for both teams