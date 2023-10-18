 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars vs Saints: This week in Jacksonville history

A brief summary of the Jaguars vs Saints series and more

By Caitlin Connor
New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars - December 21, 2003 Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Happy New Orleans Saints Week, Big Cat Country! The Jaguars and Saints have played each other seven times during the regular and postseason. The Saints lead the series with five wins.

Week 6: at Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA on October 6, 1996
Final score: Jaguars - 13, Saints - 17
Attendance: 34,231

Jaguars/Saints highlights start at 1:10

James Stewart scored the only touchdown. Mark Brunell completed 28 out of 35 attempted passes for 250 yards. James Stewart led the team with 79 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led the team with 86 receiving yards. Randy Jordan averaged 18.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Chris Hudson averaged 17.50 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted three times for 123 yards. Mike Hollis made two out of three attempted field goals. Travis Davis had one interception.

Week 11: at Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FL on November 21, 1999
Final score: Saints - 23, Jaguars - 41
Attendance: 69,772

Reggie Barlow, Damon Jones, Jimmy Smith, and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 19 out of 30 attempted passes for 351 yards. James Stewart led the team with 87 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led the team with 220 receiving yards. Stacey Mack averaged 23 yards in kickoff returns, and Reggie Barlow averaged 40 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted twice for 52 yards. Mike Hollis made both attempted field goals. Fernando Bryant had an interception. Brant Boyer and Larry Smith recorded sacks.

Week 16: at Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FL on December 21, 2003
Final score: Saints - 19, Jaguars - 20
Attendance: 49,207

New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars - December 21, 2003 Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

LaBrandon Toefield and Fred Taylor scored touchdowns. Byron Leftwich completed nine out of 17 attempted passes for 131 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 194 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards. David Allen averaged 21 yards in kickoff returns. Mark Royal punted twice for 69 yards. Seth Marler made two out of three attempted field goals. John Henderson recorded a sack.

Week 9: at Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA on November 4, 2007
Final score: Jaguars - 24, Saints - 41
Attendance: 70,009

Reggie Williams, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Dennis Northcutt scored touchdowns. Quinn Gray completed 20 out of 33 attempted passes for 354 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 54 rushing yards, and Reggie Williams led with 128 receiving yards. Maurice Jones-Drew averaged 47.33 yards in kickoff returns. Adam Podlesh punted five times for 193 yards. John Carney made the field goal attempt. Kenneth Pettway recorded a sack.

Week 4: at EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL on October 2, 2011
Final score: Saints - 23, Jaguars - 10
Attendance: 62,471

New Orleans Saints v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Zach Miller scored the only touchdown. Blaine Gabbert completed 16 out of 42 attempted passes for 196 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 84 rushing yards, and Mike Thomas led with 73 receiving yards. Deji Karim averaged 21.33 yards in kickoff returns, and Cecil Shorts averaged four yards in punt returns. Matt Turk punted four times for 153 yards. Josh Scobee made the field goal attempt. Dawan Landry and Daryl Smith had interceptions. Paul Posluszny and Austen Lane recorded sacks.

Week 16: at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA on December 27, 2015
Final score: Jaguars - 27, Saints - 38
Attendance: 73,064

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns, and Allen Robinson scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 27 out of 35 attempted passes for 368 yards. Jonas Gray led the team with 31 rushing yards, and Allen Robinson led with 151 receiving yards. Nick Marshall averaged 32.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Rashad Greene averaged four yards in punt returns. Bryan Anger punted three times for 150 yards. Paul Posluszny recorded a sack.

Week 6: at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL on October 13, 2019
Final score: Saints - 13, Jaguars - 6
Attendance: 64,341

New Orleans Saints v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew completed 14 out of 29 attempted passes 163 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 72 rushing yards, and Dede Westbrook led the team with 53 receiving yards. Logan Cooke punted five times for 244 yards. Josh Lambo made both field goal attempts. Dawuane Smoot and Calais Campbell recorded sacks.

Players who have played for both teams

Players who have played for NO and JAX

Player Position Years in JAX Years in NO
Player Position Years in JAX Years in NO
Arnold, Dan TE 2021-2022 2018-2019
Bouman, Todd QB 2010 2003-2005
Brown, Malcom DT 2021 2019-2020
Brunell, Mark QB 1995-2003 2008-2009
Carney, John K 2007 2001-2010
Chase, Martin DT 2005 2000-2002
Clark, Danny LB 2000-2003 2006-2010
Clark, Vinnie DB 1995-1996 1994
Craft, Jason DB 1999-2003 2004-2008
Davis, Akeem DB 2016 2015
Dawkins, Sean WR 2001 1998
Deaderick, Brandon DE 2013 2014
Dunbar, Vaughn RB 1995 1992-1995
Forbath, Kai K 2018 2015
Glenn, Aaron DB 2007 2008
Ivory, Chris RB 2016-2017 2010-2012
Jackson, Grady DT 2007 2002-2003
Jackson, Willie WR 1995-1997 2000-2001
Knight, Sammy DB 2007 1997-2002
Knox, Kyle LB 2013 2013-2014
Manhertz, Chris TE 2021-2022 2016
Martin, Jamie QB 1998-2000 2006-2007
Massey, Robert DB 1996 1989-1990
McCown, Luke QB 2009-2011 2013-2016
McCray, Bobby DE 2004-2007 2008-2009
McDaniel, Tony DT 2006-2008 2017
Mitchell, Keith LB 2003 1997-2001
Naeole, Chris OG 2002-2007 1997-2001
Nesbit, Jamar OG 2003 2004-2009
Omameh, Patrick OG 2016-2018 2019
Ozigbo, Devine RB 2019-2021 2021
Prioleau, Pierson DB 2008 2009-2010
Reyes, Tutan OG 2007-2008 2001
Robinson, Josh DB 2019 2018
Robinson, William OT 2011 2012
Rosas, Aldrick K 2020 2021
Royals, Mark P 2003 1997-1998
Slaughter, T.J. LB 2000-2003 2005
Smeenge, Joel DE 1995-2000 1990-1994
Stanley, Montavious DT 2006-2009 2008
Stupar, Nathan LB 2013 2016-2017
Summers, Ty LB 2022 2022-2023
Terrell, Daryl OT 2002 1999-2001
Terry, Corey LB 1999 2000
Washington, Mickey DB 1995-1996 1997
Weatherford, Steve P 2008 2006-2008
Williams, James LB 1995 1990-1994
Wynn, Renaldo DE 1997-2001 2007

