Jaguars podcast: Week 7 preview and hot takes

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Injuries will play a large part in this matchup. We broke down Trevor Lawrence’s knee injury on Monday’s episode; John and I both expect Lawrence to suit up despite his questionable game status and the Jaguars signing third-string quarterback Nathan Rourke to its 53-man roster.

Brandon Scherff (ankle) is also listed as questionable but likely to play on Thursday. Jacksonville will be without Tyson Campbell (hamstring), Zay Jones (knee), Walker Little (knee), and DaVon Hamilton (back).

Here’s what defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said about the impact of Campbell’s absence on Tuesday.

“We have a bunch of guys that have gotten a bunch of reps that have been working hard. We’re ready to plug them in and see what they do.” “Buster [Montaric Brown] will be the next guy up.” “He’s a guy that works hard and we’re confident with him going out there. He’ll be ready to go.”

Meanwhile, the Saints will miss tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) and offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), James Hurst (ankle), and Landon Young (hip).

New Orleans has also quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Chris Olave, running back Jamaal Williams, offensive lineman Andrus Peat, linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Cameron Jordan, and safety Tyrann Mathieu all listed on its injury report for Thursday Night Football.

John and I talked through the impact of each of these injuries and much much more.

