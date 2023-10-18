Jaguars at Saints injury report updates

As the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to New Orleans on Wednesday, for their third football game in 12 days, in three cities, official and unofficial injury reports have been provided by the team and the surrounding beat writers. We take a look at who Jacksonville could have lined up or on the shelf on Thursday night versus the New Orleans Saints.

Full injury report for #Jaguars and #Saints



Tyson Campbell, Zay Jones, Brandon Scherff + Walker Little all remain "DNP," while TL16 upgraded to Limited.



Luke Fortner told me that, if Scherff is cleared, Scherff will find a way to play. Confidence in Hance if Scherff cant go. pic.twitter.com/6LFhDDTa22 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 17, 2023

To many fans, the biggest injury items to materialize exiting the Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts week six matchup was the status of Tyson Campbell and Trevor Lawrence. In his Monday presser, Coach Pederson openly indicated that Tyson Campbell would likely be out this week, to set those expectations early.

Right now, obviously with the hamstring, probably in a short week the chances are he’s [Tyson Campbell] out for this game. We’ll just keep monitoring that. With hamstrings, they can be a little finicky so we’ll see but right now it’s trending that way.

Sure as heck sounds like it will be Montaric “Buster” Brown will be getting the start opposite Darious Williams in place of Tyson Campbell Thursday.



Said he has a lot of family coming to NOLA + has been picking Darious/Tyson’s brain in preparation #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/FOWkftCrfp — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 17, 2023

Coach Pederson also provided the following update on the remaining starters:

Trevor [Lawrence] and Brandon [Scherff] are both day-to-day. Both are feeling better today, they’re sore obviously, but they’re day-to-day. Zay [Jones] and Walker [Little] are doing better, they’re day-to-day and noncommittal on this game just yet. I think that’s the major ones.

Trevor Lawrence on the practice field today with a brace on his left leg. pic.twitter.com/m9nAnFaQOw — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 17, 2023

As a side note: Lawrence was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday, with no official designation provided ahead of Thursday's game. He practiced with a brace on his left knee during Tuesday's open practice to the media. He would seem to be trending towards playing, but the team could opt to hold him out on a short week while playing on the New Orleans astroturf. Tyson Campbell, Zay Jones, Brandon Scherff, and Walker Little were all listed as DNP (Did Not Participate) for Tuesday. For positive news, DaVon Hamilton (back) was again a full participant.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence told reporters he’s “optimistic” to play Thurs vs. Saints w/ minor left knee sprain.



Lawrence said he feels much better + takes a lot of pride not missing an NFL game & playing thru pain. Despite short week, he’ll “do everything he can to be out there” pic.twitter.com/5bQK5VUk08 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 17, 2023

Whether Trevor can play or not, it would benefit whoever is taking snaps from Luke Fortner to have former All-Pro Brandon Scherff available versus this dominant Saints front featuring Cam Jordan, instead of his backup. As it stands, Blake Hance would fill in for Scherff, who was a DNP on Monday and Tuesday. Tyler Shatley will continue to fill in for Walker Little, who continues to recover from his week five knee injury versus the Buffalo Bills.

The Saints potentially being forced to, for the second week in a row play without their starting two offensive tackles (James Hurst and Ryan Ramczyk) would be a major boon to the Jaguars pass rush this week. Neither practiced on Tuesday. Saints starting MLB Demario Davis and starting TE Juwan Johnson also DNP. If unable to go, Johnson would be in line to miss his fourth consecutive game. The expectation is that Davis plays. A potential absence of the MLB would be a plus for Jacksonville's tight ends, Evan Engram and Brendon Strange, and potentially the running game.

With the Jaguars traveling on Wednesday, a walkthrough practice or projected injury report update may potentially be provided by the team on Wednesday night. This article will be updated as additional information is provided.

The Saints will host the Jaguars for the NFL's week seven edition of “Thursday Night Football” at 8:15 p.m. Duval-time. The game can be seen on Amazon Prime Video and on the NFL+ app (for mobile).