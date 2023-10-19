Jaguars vs Saints: Final injury report and Week 7 inactives

Just a few hours remain until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. Both teams have released their final injury reports and announced inactive players.

Jaguars inactives

Tyson Campbell (hamstring), Zay Jones (knee), Walker Little (knee) and DaVon Hamilton (back) are all out for Jaguars tonight. JaMycal Hasty and Yasir Abdullahs are healthy scratches for a second straight week. Nathan Rourke, who was called up to the 53-man roster earlier this week as an emergency quarterback option, is also a healthy inactive.

Trevor Lawrence and Brandon Scherff are active. Doug Pederson told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe after pregame warmups that 16 will start. Lawrence sprained his knee on the Jaguars’ second-to-last offensive drive last week, and Scherff (who injured his ankle in the season opener) exited earlier in the contest with an aggravated ankle.

Tonight’s game could come down to how Press Taylor navigates injuries to his star quarterback and interior offensive line, and ditto for Mike Caldwell and his top cornerback.

Saints inactives

Demario Davis is ACTIVE for the Saints tonight. We'll see if he starts or if it's Jaylon Smith.



Inactives for TNF:

WR A.T. Perry

DB J.T. Gray (hamstring)

OL Landon Young (hip)

OL Ryan Ramczyk (concussion)

OL James Hurst (ankle)

WR Juwan Johnson (calf)

DE Kyle Phillips — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 19, 2023

Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), James Hurst (ankle), Landon Young (hip), Juwan Johnson (calf), J.T. Gray (hamstring) are out for the Saints. That’s three of the four offensive tackles on their roster. A.T. Perry and Kyle Phillips are healthy scratches.

Demario Davis (knee) didn’t practice all week and will be a game-time decision, though the Saints’ defensive leader hasn’t missed a game due to injury in his 12-year career.

Derek Carr (right shoulder/chest), Chris Olave (toe), Jamaal Williams (hamstring), Andrus Peat (groin), Cameron Jordan (back), Tyrann Mathieu (foot), Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) were all limited in Monday’s practice and listed on New Orleans’ injury report, but they will all be active against Jacksonville.

Mike Caldwell will need to help out Montaric Brown (who will start in place of Tyson Campbell) but still apply constant pressure to a banged-up Carr behind a porous offensive line. Are you there, 44?

