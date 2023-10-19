Jaguars vs Saints: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New Orleans Saints, 31-24, at Caesars Superdome on Thursday night to improve to 5-2 on the season. The Jags will travel to Pittsburgh next week ahead of its Week 9 bye.

Live blog

Winners and losers

Biggest play

According to rbsdm.com, the biggest play of the game by Expected Points Added (EPA) was Foye Oluokun’s pick-six. The biggest play by Win Probability was Christian Kirk’s 44-yard touchdown.

Best highlight

Key stat (traditional)

The Saints converted just 2-of-15 third downs. (They did earn 4-of-5 fourth downs.)

Key stat (advanced)

Targets to Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed generated -10 total EPA for each player. (In other words, Montaric Brown held his own.)

Notable injuries

Jamal Agnew was evaluated for a concussion after Jacksonville’s special teams turnover, but he returned to the game soon after. Andre Cisco left the game due to cramps and was replaced by Andrew Wingard.

Full highlights

One lingering question

Should we worry about Calvin Ridley’s lack of involvement in the offense? He drew just four targets and had one catch for five yards, and it came on a screen early in the second half that was clearly meant to get him going. The Jaguars are 5-2 largely due to its defense (which led the league in turnovers before Oluokon’s house call tonight) and Travis Etienne (who now ranks second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns after scoring twice tonight). But Ridley will need to produce like an undisputed No. 1 receiver in more important games later on the calendar. To be fair, his presence helps create space for his teammates, but Ridley’s individual numbers right now can’t be what the Jaguars were hoping for when they made the move to acquire him last October.

Bonus question: will the Jaguars add a pass-rusher to its rotation at the trade deadline?

