Jaguars history: Thursday Night Football

As the Jaguars prepare to take on the Saints in New Orleans for their first prime time slot this season, let’s take a look at the Jaguars’ performances during Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars have played in fifteen Thursday night games with a record of 6-9.

Week 13: Pittsburgh Steelers at Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FL on December 2, 1999

Final score: Steelers - 6, Jaguars - 20

Attendance: 68,806

Jimmy Smith and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 25 out of 37 attempted passes for 308 yards. James Stewart led the team with 145 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 124 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 12.5 yards in kickoff returns and 12 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted five times for 148 yards. Mike Hollis made both field goal attempts. Tony Brackens, Kevin Hardy, and Larry Smith recorded sacks.

Week 14: Houston Texans at EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL on December 5, 2013

Final score: Texans - 20, Jaguars - 27

Attendance: 60,414

Marcedes Lewis, Cecil Shorts, and Jordan Todman scored touchdowns. Chad Henne completed 12 out of 27 attempted passes for 117 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 103 rushing yards, and Marcedes Lewis led with 42 receiving yards. Jordan Todman averaged 24 yards in kickoff returns, and Ace Sanders averaged 12.5 yards in punt returns. Bryan Anger punted eight times for 341 yards. Josh Scobee made both field goal attempts. Alan Ball and Geno Hayes had interceptions. Ryan Davis, Jason Babin, and Andre Branch recorded sacks.

Week 16: Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL on December 18, 2014

Final score: Titans - 13, Jaguars - 21

Attendance: 61,202

Marcedes Lewis, Toby Gerhart, and Jordan Todman scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 13 out of 26 attempted passes for 115 yards. Jordan Todman led the team with 71 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 65 receiving yards. Jordan Todman averaged 29 yards in kickoff returns, and Ace Sanders averaged 5.5 yards in punt returns. Bryan Anger punted seven times for 321 yards. Abry Jones, Senderrick Marks, Ryan Davis, and Chris Smith recorded sacks.

Week 11: Titans Tennessee at EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL on November 19, 2015

Final score: Titans - 13, Jaguars - 19

Attendance: 60,121

Julius Thomas scored the only touchdown. Blake Bortles completed 21 out of 30 attempted passes for 242 yards. TJ Yeldon led the team with 54 rushing yards, and Allen Robinson led with 113 yards. Rashad Greene averaged 38 yards in punt returns. Bryan Anger punted four times for 192 yards. Jason Myers made four out of four attempted field goals. Aaron Colvin, Jared Odrick, Andre Branch, and Andre Davis recorded sacks.

Week 3: Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL on September 19, 2019

Final score: Titans - 7, Jaguars - 20

Attendance: 58,613

James O’Shaughnessy and D.J. Chark scored touchdowns. Gardner Minshew completed 20 out of 30 attempted passes for 204 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 66 rushing yards, and D.J. Chark led with 76 receiving yards. Dede Westbrook averaged 5.5 yards in punt returns. Logan Cooke punted six times for 252 yards. Josh Lambo made both field goal attempts. Calais Campbell recorded three sacks, Dawuane Smoot and Josh Allen registered two sacks, Taven Bryan recorded one sack, and Leon Jacobs and Marcell Dareus were credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 16: New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ on December 22, 2022

Final score: Jaguars - 19, Jets - 3

Attendance: 70,043

Trevor Lawrence scored the only touchdown and completed 20 out of 32 attempted passes for 229 yards. Travis Etienne led the team with 83 rushing yards, and Evan Engram led with 113 receiving yards. Jamal Agnew averaged 25 yards in kickoff returns and four yards in punt returns. Logan Cooke punted twice for 64 yards. Riley Patterson made four out of five attempted field goals. Devin Lloyd had an interception. Davon Hamilton, Andre Cisco, and Roy Robertson-Harris recorded sacks.

Thursday night losses

October 18, 2001: Bills - 13, Jaguars - 10

December 18, 2008: Colts - 31, Jaguars - 24

December 17, 2009: Colts - 35, Jaguars - 31

December 15, 2011: Falcons - 41, Jaguars - 14

November 8, 2012: Colts - 27, Jaguars - 10

October 27, 2016: Titans - 36, Jaguars - 22

December 6, 2018: Titans - 30, Jaguars - 9

September 24, 2020: Dolphins - 31, Jaguars - 13

September 30, 2021: Bengals - 24, Jaguars - 21