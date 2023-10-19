News around the AFC: Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Tannehill dealing with similar ankle injury to last year, and more

AFC SOUTH:

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

The Colts have confirmed that rookie quarterback sensation Anthony Richardson’s season is officially over.

“It’s obviously a tough blow for not only the Colts’ chances of winning this season—and being a potential surprise AFC playoff team, but also regarding the rookie’s development.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

Must all good things come to an end?

“Some may look at it as a blessing, now that Stroud doesn’t have the interception streak in the back of his mind, he can solely focus on being the best QB he can be.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

It doesn’t sound like Ryan Tannehill is head to IR.

“Mike Vrabel said at his Monday press conference that Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury similar to the one he had last year. Vrabel later clarified that he was talking about his first ankle injury last year that held him out for two games. The Tennessee Titans have a bye this week, so he will have some extra time to get ready.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

If everything goes as planned, there’s a chance Jalen Ramsey could be back for the Dolphins international showdown vs. the Kansas City Chiefs (eye emoji)

“Shortly after the image of Ramsey circulated without his luscious locks, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe confirmed what everyone was speculating. Miami’s star cornerback was ready to return to practice — and if everything goes as planned — he should be back less than three months after his meniscus surgery.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Both visited New England for workouts to begin the week.

“The New England Patriots signed running back Patrick Taylor and defensive end William Bradley-King on Wednesday, as first reported by MassLive’s Mark Daniels.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Welcome to the big show, Mr. Williams

“The Buffalo Bills squeaked out a 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. This was Buffalo’s first full game without All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano. After Milano was hurt in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, Dorian Williams was his initial replacement. Later in the game, Williams was taken out in favor of Tyrel Dodson, due to Williams’ tackling issues.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

Some credit to the top Sunday performances by the Jets.

“I’ll start with the guy who made the biggest play of the game for the New York Jets. The Philadelphia Eagles had an 84.1% win probability according to ESPN at the two minute warning in the fourth quarter. One first down would all but clinch the game. Then Adams intercepted Jalen Hurts’ pass and returned it into scoring range, turning a loss into a win.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

Kansas City signs one practice squad player while losing another — and is still a man short.

“On Tuesday, the official NFL transaction report noted that the Kansas City Chiefs had re-signed linebacker Isaiah Moore to its practice squad. Then, on Tuesday evening, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Pittsburgh Steelersare “expected” to poach cornerback Darius Rush from Kansas City’s practice unit.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

Speaking on Monday, head coach Sean Payton said the struggle to throw the ball against KC was a problem and admitted it’s a challenge getting the ball to all the playmakers.

“It’s been a handful [of things]. It’s hard to point to one specifically. You want to have confidence in the pocket, and we need to find ways to get guys open. Typically speaking, that has to happen efficiently on early downs. It can’t be just on third down,” Payton said. “Obviously on first down, you’re going to mix run or pass with your sequencing.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Darnell Mooney is just two seasons removed from a 1,000-yard campaign in Chicago, but D.J. Moore has hurt his production since being signed.

“In a new piece over at CBS Sports, NFL analyst Cody Benjamin wrote up 15 hypothetical trades that he believes should get done before this year’s trade deadline. One of those trades involved the Chargers trading for current Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. In this hypothetical, the Bolts would send a fourth-round pick from this upcoming draft in a straight swap for Mooney.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Still unclear if he is out Sunday at Chicago or who would replace him

“Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Garoppolo won’t work Wednesday. Garoppolo departed Sunday’s 21-17 win over the New England Patriots with a back injury. Wednesday, McDaniels said there are no updates on Garoppolo’s status for Sunday’s game.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Their play could help turn the season around.

“Statistically to start off the year, Lou Anarumo’s unit took a major step back from their expectations. Through the first four weeks of the season, the defense ranked as one of the worst in the league.”



Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

“On Tuesday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens did some minor practice squad reshuffling, as they’ve done a few times now during the 2023 season. The Ravens signed veteran safety Andrew Adams to the practice squad and released running back Kenyan Drake to open up a spot.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

The veteran cornerback was signed just before the regular season.

“The Steelers have informed veteran cornerback Desmond King that they will look to release him if they cannot find a trade partner.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

Grover Stewart has played in 60% of Colts snaps

“While Cleveland barely sits inside the AFC playoff picture, Indianapolis is a half-game out, somewhat surprisingly at 3-3 through six games. The Colts have likely lost exciting rookie QB Anthony Richardson for the season with an injury after just getting RB Jonathan Taylor back.

Now DT Grover Stewart will reportedly be out against the Browns due to a suspension”