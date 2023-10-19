Jaguars vs. Saints: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding a three-game winning streak into Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints on the road. While the Jaguars are road dogs for Thursday Night Football, the line has moved a bit as the week got closer in the Jaguars favor, even with the uncertainty around starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence hurt his leg towards the end of last week’s win against the Indianapolis Colts, however all signs seem to point to him starting on Thursday Night Football.

On the flipside, the Saints are coming off a tough loss tot he Houston Texans in a game where their offense sputtered. The Saints defense is going to be who does the lion’s share of work for New Orleans, but if they want a chance to win, their offense is going to have to figure out what has been dragging them down and fix it.

How to watch Saints vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: Prime Video and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Thursday, Oct. 19, 8:15 PM

Where: Caeser’s Superdome

Odds: Jaguars are 1-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook