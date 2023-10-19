Jaguars vs. Saints: Live blog and open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road in prime time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 of the 2023 season. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. E.T. To find out how to watch/listen to the game click here.

Quick hits

Doug Pederson has never lost a game on Thursday Night Football (7-0).

The Jaguars are playing their 3rd game in just 18 games.

Trevor Lawrence is looking for his first-ever win in the Superdome.

Uniform

Inactives

Pregame

Holy Cow!! Trevor Lawrence has been upgraded to active tonight against the Saints. It looks like he has a brace on his left knee but remains comfortable throwing the football.

Trevor Lawrence is active tonight vs. Saints



How many yards for TLaw?



(via @Jaguars)pic.twitter.com/EKUqV3nowU — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 19, 2023

Trevor Lawrence is fully dressed and running plays with the first team offense in warm ups. Let us know in the comments how you think Trevor will do in tonight’s matchup.

Just 10 minutes until kickoff, this team looks ready in warm ups and if you haven’t watched the Jaguars hype video for this game I suggest you do. You can find it here.

Jaguars have just officially announced that Trevor Lawrence is starting tonight against the Saints.

GAMETIME

1ST Quarter

The Jaguars get the ball first Trevor looks comfortable and the offense is rolling.

Trevor slides for the first down early, the entire of city Jacksonville held their breath but he looks comfortable and healthy.

Touchdown Jaguars!!!! The offense marches down the field quickly and gets off to an early 7-0 lead.

A statement opening drive from Jacksonville ends in an Etienne TD @swaggy_t1#JAXvsNO on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/89nUeCngbn pic.twitter.com/Y0k3aMHhha — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2023

Saints offense looks consistent and productive early but the Jaguars stop the Saints on third down and force a field goal attempt.

The 51 yard field goal is no good and the Jaguars maintain their 7-0 lead.

Pass is complete to Kirk but he fumbles as the Saints take over with 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

Game is sloppy to say the least to end the 1st quarter, Agnew is hurt on the punt return. Very unfortunate as he looked great on the end around during the first drive.

Jaguars defense continues to come up in clutch situations as they force a field goal and the score is now Jaguars 7, Saints 3.

#JAXvsNO Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: WR Jamal Agnew is being evaluated for a concussion. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 20, 2023

2nd Quarter

What a drive by the offense Lawrence looks comfortable running vertically and the Jaguars caps it off with a 17 yard touchdown rush by who else other than Travis Etienne.

Jaguars defense is playing out of their mind as the Saints are stopped on 4th down and the offense takes over with wonderful field position.

Jaguars offense stalls at midfield but the defense plays well again besides an questionable roughness call and the Saints are forced to punt the ball.

Offense stalls out and goes three and out as the Jaguars punt the ball right back to the Saints.

Jaguars defense bends but does not break as the Saints kick the field goal. Jaguars 14, Saints 6.

Let us know in the comments what you would do if you are Doug Pederson here, do you press it and try to score or play it safe and go into the 2nd half with a 8 point lead.

DOUGGGY P!!! The fake punt works as not only do the jaguars convert a 4th down but the Jaguars have found another backup quarterback.

FAKE PUNT



The Jaguars keep the drive alive before halftime



pic.twitter.com/ttA5uQfoMX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 20, 2023

The Jaguars get away with close call on an interception by the Saints and the Jaguars kick a field goal to extend their lead 36 seconds before the half. Jaguars 17, Saints 6.

That’s the end of the first half as the Jaguars almost get another sack fumble and lead the Saints by 11.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.

Changes need to be made on punt coverage/ punt catching but the defense should be praised as they have yet to give up a touchdown.

3rd Quarter

Saints offense gains some momentum but a costly holding penalty stalls the drive out and the defense forces a field goal. Jaguars 17, Saints 9.

Another costly false start, the Jaguars punt the ball back to the Saints.

Letting any team hang around this long is bad news as the Jaguars need to get it together and put away this game.

AYYYYYO. The Jaguars offense said it’s okay we got this and the get the pick six against the Saints. Jaguars 24, Saints 9.

Foye Oluokun makes a house call off the deflection ‼️ #JAXvsNO on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/89nUeCngbn pic.twitter.com/6dwZB25nxD — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2023

The Saints are driving after some lucky late down conversions and the help of some costly penalties gives them a 3rd and goal starting the 4th quarter. Saints are inside the 1 yard line.

4th Quarter

Touchdown Saints. New Orleans finally punches it into the end-zone after being denied all game long. It is now up to this Jaguars offense to get the lead back to two scores and not make this game closer than it needs to be.

Jaguars 24, Saints 16.

Jacksonville is forced to punt the ball away and that defensive stand has re-energized this Saints crowd. Game is a little too close for the Duval faithful’s liking.

Jags defense comes up big and forces a punt. Derek Carr looks to be off sync with his receivers and it shows in the cuts to him by the broadcast.

Jaguars are stopped on 4th down at midfield and give the saints the ball back with great field position. Let us know in the comments what you would have done on that 4th down play.

Touchdown Saints. Derek Carr seemed to have figured it out on the sideline as the Saints convert the 2-point conversion and the game is all tied up in the 4th quarter.

The Saints are marching



Michael Thomas scores a touchdown for New Orleans



Tie game pic.twitter.com/dwnwgYcb2X — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) October 20, 2023

This drive will tell us a lot about this team, time for Trevor to be great.

Offense looked great but a couple miss throws by Lawrence and unable to get the first down forces the Jaguars to punt and it is time for this defense to do what they have been doing all game. Jaguars 24, Saints 24

Jaguars defense stops the Saints on third down deep in their own territory. Jaguars offense will get the ball with amazing field position. Carr looks hurt after the 3rd down play.

Touchdown Jaguars!!!! Trevor finds Kirk over the middle and he sprints all the way to the end zone. Jaguars score a much needed touchdown and lead in the 4th quarter Jaguars 31, Saints 24.

4th and goal for the second time tonight and this defense looks gassed. Despite all of that Jacksonville comes up with the big 4th down stop and hopefully a couple kneel downs should end this close game.

FINAL FROM THE SUPER-DOME: Jaguars 31, Saints 24.

Jacksonville has the mini bye then another bye after that. Jaguars will fly home with a 5-2 record and their best start in 16 years.

It was an intense game but the Jaguars came out on top and will go home with so much needed rest ahead.

Hope everyone had a great time reading this blog. I will see you later. And as always, DUUUUUUUUVALLLLLL