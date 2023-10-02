Seahawks vs Giants: Monday Night Football picks for Week 4

Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks at Metlife Stadium. The Hawks are 2-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 47.5 points.

I’m most looking forward to watching Geno Smith play tonight. The 32-year-old quarterback ranks first in completion percentage and fifth in passer rating since he became Seattle’s starter in 2022 (among 54 passers with 100-plus attempts in that span).

Tonight’s matchup presents a “revenge game” opportunity for Smith, who played at Metlife for four seasons with the Jets and one year with the Giants. Here’s what he said about it.

“Just another opportunity for us to go out there and prove ourselves against another good defense. “The media makes things more than what they are, but it’s just another football game. For me, it’s another opportunity to go out there and again prove myself, no matter who it is or where it is. It’s about executing on the field. “Once the game is played, none of that outside noise ever matters. I’m just focused on doing my job, which is being the quarterback of this team and letting the writers write the stories.”

Smith famously remarked, “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though!” after last year’s win over the Broncos in the 2022 season opener.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your MNF thoughts in the comments below!