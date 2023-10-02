Jaguars podcast: Week 4 review and hot takes

Check out Episode 57 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.
John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons. John praised Brandon Scherff and Josh Allen’s play in the trenches; I walked into a ‘Baalke Ball’ segment and argued that ‘Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’ is nothing more than an advertising ploy. Forgot to ask John whether he had beans on toast during the game yesterday.
Here’s what Doug Pederson said this morning about the team staying in London.
“It kind of feels like the old days of training camp where you used to go away and stay in a hotel or dorm to have training camp. It kind of has that vibe to it. The best I can do is keep the week normal for the guys and really focus on the football. We have a great football team that we’re planning for Sunday. I want to keep it as normal and as similar for the guys. But at the same time, I want them to get rest and all that. Being at one spot and one location right now, there’s no drivetime. Guys just walk downstairs to meetings or meal room or out to practice. It’s definitely one of those team-bonding experiences this week, which I think is positive.
“... I definitely want them to enjoy their time. Most of these guys haven’t traveled overseas or spent a full day or week over here. They get a chance today to explore. Tonight, the Fulham Football Club is playing and they’re having an opportunity to go to that match tonight. I want them to enjoy that. Mr. Khan has invited the whole team to come over for whoever wants to go. I encourage that and again, it’s part of being a team and keeping guys together like this is definitely positive.”
