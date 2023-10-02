Jaguars podcast: Week 4 review and hot takes

Check out Episode 57 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons. John praised Brandon Scherff and Josh Allen’s play in the trenches; I walked into a ‘Baalke Ball’ segment and argued that ‘Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’ is nothing more than an advertising ploy. Forgot to ask John whether he had beans on toast during the game yesterday.

Here’s what Doug Pederson said this morning about the team staying in London.