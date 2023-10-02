Jaguars Offensive Tackle Cam Robinson Reinstated

Offensive line help is on the way, as Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson has officially been reinstated by the NFL, after serving his four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

The commissioner officially reinstated three players from suspensions today: #Lions WR Jameson Williams, #Jaguars T Cam Robinson and #Titans Nicholas Petit-Frere.



All three teams received a one-game roster exemption through next Monday, Oct. 9. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2023

The Jaguars previously requested and received approval for Robinson to travel to London with the team before being removed from the reserve/suspended list on Monday. Robinson, who has started 75 games for Jacksonville since being drafted in 2017, will presumably slot back in at left tackle, with Walker Little sliding inside to left guard.

With the benching of Ben Bartch in favor of Tyler Shatley versus Atlanta, the team would seem to simply be looking forward to getting the five best linemen on the field by any means. Interestingly, Little has played at a high level in Robinson's four-game absence. However, his positional versatility gives the team multiple options to strengthen the overall offensive line.

Walker Little is T-5th (98.9) among NFL Tackles in Pass-Block Efficiency!!

(Min 3 Games)



Little has allowed just 3 pressures on 137 Pass-Block snaps.pic.twitter.com/5xhZ0T0cHN — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) September 26, 2023

Coach Pederson discussed the team's plan of action with Robinson for this week during his morning presser today.

We’re definitely going to incorporate him back into the lineup, get him out there and see where he’s at physically from a football standpoint. I know he’s in really good shape, he was in the meetings the last couple of weeks. Mentally, I think he’s in a really good spot. Now, it’s just a matter of where he’s at football wise and we’ll see come Wednesday. We definitely want to get him in there and get him in the mix to see how it all shakes out throughout the week.

Before last season, Robinson signed a three-year contract extension with the team. The suspension, however, voided any guaranteed money remaining in his contract.

Robinson has been in team meetings, so the hope is that his re-acclimation period should be minimal to none. With the team facing off against a dominant Buffalo Bills front four, how quickly Robinson gets up to speed both physically and with his communication with his fellow linemen will be something to keep an eye on.

.@Giants LT Andrew Thomas has allowed 5 sacks on 1,064 pass block snaps in the last 2 seasons. Tied for

3rd-fewest among tackles w/ 1,000+ snaps.



The others: @Jaguars Cam Robinson & @steelers Chukwuma Okorafor



(@PFF @NFLResearch) — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) July 26, 2023

With the one-week roster exemption from the league, the team has until next Monday, when the team returns to Florida, to make a corresponding roster move.