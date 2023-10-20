Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans are feeling pretty, pretty good

Happy Victory Friday!

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans which player from the New Orleans Saints they’d want to cherrypick and place on the Jags roster.

My personal pick was cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but 52% of Jaguars fans said they’d pluck eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan from the Saints.

As for the confidence survey, Jaguars fans are feeling pretty, pretty good about their football team. 97% of voters are confident the team is headed in the right direction -- and this poll ended before Jacksonville’s 31-24 win at the Superdome on Thursday Night Football.

Obviously, not every team has played as many games as Jacksonville at this point in time -- but your Jaguars are tied for the league lead with five wins. The last time the Jags started a season 5-2 was 2007. Now, Trevor Lawrence and co. will get some extra rest before traveling again to face the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of its Week 9 bye.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.