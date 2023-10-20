 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans are feeling pretty, pretty good

The results are in, and the vast majority of Jaguars fans are confident in the direction of the team.

By Gus Logue
Happy Victory Friday!

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans which player from the New Orleans Saints they’d want to cherrypick and place on the Jags roster.

My personal pick was cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but 52% of Jaguars fans said they’d pluck eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan from the Saints.

As for the confidence survey, Jaguars fans are feeling pretty, pretty good about their football team. 97% of voters are confident the team is headed in the right direction -- and this poll ended before Jacksonville’s 31-24 win at the Superdome on Thursday Night Football.

Obviously, not every team has played as many games as Jacksonville at this point in time -- but your Jaguars are tied for the league lead with five wins. The last time the Jags started a season 5-2 was 2007. Now, Trevor Lawrence and co. will get some extra rest before traveling again to face the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of its Week 9 bye.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

mnkman322
I picked Davis since Lloyd was averaging a QB rating when targeted of over 110.4 before getting to play against Minshew Tragic, and Muma was at 113.3. We almost always have two ILB on the field, but have a nickel like 60% of the time.
At DL pfref has Travon the Baalke boy wonder at 47th in pressures but Cam Jordan at his advanced age is down at 72, so that is a no go.
Olave might be a good receiver, but he excels as more of a deep target, and with our OL he just wouldn't be able to get many of those targets anyway.
Favorite585
Where our roster currently sits, I'd rather take Carl Granderson. I voted for Lattimore, Olave would be my 2nd choice.
JagsAndYanks
Our biggest need is OL and pass rusher. I went with Jordan out of the 4.
Jaguardian
Agreed. Jordan, from both a leadership and high level player perspective, would elevate this defense to elite status.

