Tweets of the week: Etienne makes franchise history, reactions to Jaguars wins, and more

Happy Victory Friday, Big Cat Country! The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently on a four-game win streak and 5-2 since 2007. Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Travis Etienne made franchise history by becoming the first running back to have three consecutive games with two rushing touchdowns:
ELITE ETN @FastTwitchDrink | @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/qKCRIkfWGT— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 20, 2023
His reaction after the Jaguars beat the Saints:
Finally— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 20, 2023
A win in the dome ! #DUUUVAL
This fun fact:
yep pic.twitter.com/SwMZsjxH5X— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2023
Head coach Doug Pederson in the locker room after the Jaguars Thursday win:
"Winning is contagious"— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 20, 2023
Doug Pederson had the @Jaguars locker room HYPED!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/SOlRiI3zsZ
Doug Pederson in Prime Time:
️rimetime#JAXvsNO | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/XSalWMNUYI— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 20, 2023
The Jaguars highlighting the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund patients:
Sending a special shoutout to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund patients who helped kick off our win over Indy #CrucialCatch pic.twitter.com/QGyD4FOjkk— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 17, 2023
Evan Engram after his one-handed catch on Sunday:
https://t.co/RDbdSbwKC9 pic.twitter.com/tI0pdtpXH8— Evan Engram (@eazyengram) October 15, 2023
Foye after Thursday night’s victory:
Its all about us!! https://t.co/N4gyEhT1XO— Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) October 20, 2023
Ayo Oyelola celebrated a birthday:
AYO! Y'all get in here and wish our guy @AyoOyelola a happy birthday @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/iBUFD49Buz— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 19, 2023
Two throwbacks:
Back in 2003, we saw a crazy lateral play in the final seconds all for naught…— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2023
#JAXvsNO— Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZCGGanA1X5
The @Jaguars were once on the right side of an improbable ending.— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 19, 2023
: @NFLLegacy pic.twitter.com/hGDQSVhQFc
Maurice Jones-Drew’s reaction:
My dog David Garrard named his boy Hail Mary lol https://t.co/kJHqiPksg4— Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) October 19, 2023
Maurice Jones-Drew’s reaction to the Jaguars beating the Saints:
"This was the most important play." -@MJD reacts to the @Jaguars game-winning drive #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/LQU1BVYyfO— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 20, 2023
Jaxson continues to be the best mascot in the NFL:
BIG FACTS. https://t.co/wJeJa1mgkF— JaxHIM de Ville (@JaxsonDeVille) October 17, 2023
My favorite gif reactions on the Jaguars’ win streak:
Happy Victory Friday!
CONGRATS, JAGUARS! WOO pic.twitter.com/dWz7TwJJGf— Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) October 20, 2023
