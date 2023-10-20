 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Etienne makes franchise history, reactions to Jaguars wins, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Happy Victory Friday, Big Cat Country! The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently on a four-game win streak and 5-2 since 2007. Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Travis Etienne made franchise history by becoming the first running back to have three consecutive games with two rushing touchdowns:

His reaction after the Jaguars beat the Saints:

This fun fact:

Head coach Doug Pederson in the locker room after the Jaguars Thursday win:

Doug Pederson in Prime Time:

The Jaguars highlighting the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund patients:

Evan Engram after his one-handed catch on Sunday:

Foye after Thursday night’s victory:

Ayo Oyelola celebrated a birthday:

Two throwbacks:

Maurice Jones-Drew’s reaction:

Maurice Jones-Drew’s reaction to the Jaguars beating the Saints:

Jaxson continues to be the best mascot in the NFL:

My favorite gif reactions on the Jaguars’ win streak:

Happy Victory Friday!

