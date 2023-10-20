Tweets of the week: Etienne makes franchise history, reactions to Jaguars wins, and more

Happy Victory Friday, Big Cat Country! The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently on a four-game win streak and 5-2 since 2007. Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Travis Etienne made franchise history by becoming the first running back to have three consecutive games with two rushing touchdowns:

His reaction after the Jaguars beat the Saints:

Finally

A win in the dome ! #DUUUVAL — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 20, 2023

This fun fact:

Head coach Doug Pederson in the locker room after the Jaguars Thursday win:

"Winning is contagious"



Doug Pederson had the @Jaguars locker room HYPED!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/SOlRiI3zsZ — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 20, 2023

Doug Pederson in Prime Time:

The Jaguars highlighting the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund patients:

Sending a special shoutout to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund patients who helped kick off our win over Indy #CrucialCatch pic.twitter.com/QGyD4FOjkk — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 17, 2023

Evan Engram after his one-handed catch on Sunday:

Foye after Thursday night’s victory:

Its all about us!! ‍ ‍ https://t.co/N4gyEhT1XO — Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) October 20, 2023

Ayo Oyelola celebrated a birthday:

Two throwbacks:

Back in 2003, we saw a crazy lateral play in the final seconds all for naught…



#JAXvsNO— Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZCGGanA1X5 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2023

The @Jaguars were once on the right side of an improbable ending.



: @NFLLegacy pic.twitter.com/hGDQSVhQFc — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 19, 2023

Maurice Jones-Drew’s reaction:

My dog David Garrard named his boy Hail Mary lol https://t.co/kJHqiPksg4 — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) October 19, 2023

Maurice Jones-Drew’s reaction to the Jaguars beating the Saints:

Jaxson continues to be the best mascot in the NFL:

My favorite gif reactions on the Jaguars’ win streak:

Happy Victory Friday!

