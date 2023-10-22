NFL Week 7: Our staff’s full picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars have moved to 5-2 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 31-24, on Thursday Night Football.

Though the Jags won't play in a game this weekend, that hasn’t stopped our staff from submitting their DraftKings Sportsbook picks for the full slate.

The best game of the week, at least in my eyes, is the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are 5-1 with a member of Alabama’s 2017 national championship team as its quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts) and a downright scary group of receivers (Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle and A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith).

Before tonight’s game, I’ll be glued to the 1:00 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens -- one of those teams is a genuine contender, and the other has Jared Goff -- and the 4:30 showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs -- Brandon Staley may be on the hot seat, but he has just a -6 point differential against Andy Reid in the past two seasons.

