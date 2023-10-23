Jaguars-Steelers odds: Jacksonville opens as favorites in Pittsburgh

The Jacksonville Jaguars open as 2-point favorites as they get ready to hit the road again on Sunday and take on old rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jaguars are coming in hot off a four-game winning streak, all of which took place over just 19 days. After a long week however, the Jaguars should be well rested and ready to take on the struggling Steelers.

The Jaguars are currently -130 on the money line.

I say struggling Steelers, however the Steelers are coming off a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams and have won two in a row. It won’t be an easy cupcake for the Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium when Pittsburgh returns home.

The real key will be if the Jaguars defense can keep forcing turnovers to give the Jaguars offense opportunities, as the Steelers have been an offense that has turned the ball over in some tough spots and relied heavily on their defense.

