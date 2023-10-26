Buccaneers vs Bills: Thursday Night Football picks for Week 8

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET as the Buffalo Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are 9.5-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 42.5 points.

I’m excited to see how Buffalo’s offense responds after a loss to the Patriots last week. First-round rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid should get a lot of looks tonight with Dawson Knox (wrist) heading to injured reserve.

Here’s a breakdown from B.J. Monacelli of Buffalo Rumblings:

Expect more 11 personnel: The Bills will be down two tight ends (Knox and Morris) in this game. This might mean that practice squad tight end Joel Wilson gets a call-up for the game. If Wilson doesn’t get called up, fullback Reggie Gilliam will likely be used as the second TE as we’ve seen in other games this season. With all of these injuries to the TE position, I would expect the offense to focus on using 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) and featuring rookie Dalton Kincaid as the lone TE. Kincaid had his best game as a pro last week, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he builds on that with another solid performance this week. I’m excited to see what Kincaid can do with being the featured TE.

Here are our staff’s picks for tonight’s game.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your TNF thoughts in the comments below!