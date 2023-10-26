News around the AFC: Jackson named AFC Player of the Week, 3 starters miss practice for Steelers Wednesday ahead of Jaguars game, and more

AFC SOUTH:

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

Report: Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson had ‘successful surgery’ on shoulder

Indianapolis’ rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson underwent successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“Richardson, according to multiple reports, suffered a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder during Indianapolis’ Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. It was later decided by the organization and a handful of doctors that the best course of action was to have the rookie quarterback undergo surgery to repair his injury.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

Texans vs. Panthers injury report: starting defensive tackle misses practice

A look at Wednesday’s Houston Texans injury report.

“Most of the players on Houston’s injury report should be good to go, but players like wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway will have to be monitored throughout the week.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Report: Titans to start Will Levis at QB

A new era has officially arrived in Tennessee

“The Tennessee Titans are preparing to start rookie quarterback Will Levis against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. It was the outcome we all expected. The No. 33 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will be making his NFL debut.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

Jalen Ramsey injury update: Dolphins cornerback set to work into base defense

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey continues to progress toward his team debut following a training camp knee injury.

“Ramsey sustained a knee injury early in training camp, an injury that required meniscus surgery and landed him on injured reserve at the start of the regular season. Last week, the practice window for Ramsey opened, giving the team 21 days to allow him to practice before making a decision on activating him or leaving him on IR the remainder of the season.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Matthew Slater is ‘glad I stuck around long enough’ to play with Patriots teammate Brenden Schooler

The veteran had plenty of praise for his young teammate this week.

“No matter if he steps away after the 2023 season or at later point, Slater will leave a massive void in the Patriots locker room and within the club’s special teams operation. How that void will be filled remains to be seen, but it appears the team does at least have a candidate to take over a leadership role in the game’s third phase once he has called it a career.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Buffalo Bills thoroughly outclassed in deflating loss to formerly listless Patriots

Bills Mafia witness a full-team effort on Sunday — a classic and complete failure by Buffalo’s roster to come away with a very winnable game

“To be frank, and quote Buffalo Rumblings writer Hunter Skoczylas stated “...how do you let Mac Jones go down the field and score a game-winning TD?” Great question, Hunter. And something we’ll try and dissect over the next couple of days before turning our attention to Buffalo’s Week 8 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under the theater of Thursday Night Football.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

Jets activate rookie safety Jarrick Bernard-Converse

“Bernard-Converse fills the roster spot cleared by the trade of Mecole Hardman last week. The Jets had been banged up in the defensive backfield lately, but Bernard-Converse might not be active for game days. If he is, he likely will be a backup and special teamer to start his career.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

Justyn Ross to practice Wednesday; here’s what the Chiefs are saying

Ross pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors on Tuesday.

“Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is practicing on Wednesday, the day after he appeared in court to plead not guilty to two misdemeanors: one count of domestic battery with no priors and one count of criminal damage to property totaling less than $1,000.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

Update: Broncos safety Kareem Jackson’s suspension reduced from four to two games

After his hit on Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, the NFL suspended Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for four games. After appeal, a judge reduced it to two weeks.

“Update: Kareem Jackson’s four-game suspension for his hit on Green Bay Packers’ tight end Luke Musgrave has been reduced to two games.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Chargers Injury Report: Joshua Palmer sits out Wednesday’s practice

After recording a career-high 133 receiving yards, Joshua Palmer was a non-participant to begin Bears prep.

“The Chargers have posted their first injury report of Bears week and it’s just as sizable as it was a week ago. In all, 13 players grace the list.

Starting with those who sat out Wednesday, Gerald Everett, Khalil Mack, and Joshua Palmer were the only ones to sit out today. Mack’s tag was just a veteran’s rest day but Everett is currently nursing a hip injury while Palmer is dealing with a knee issue.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Raiders rookie watch: Not a lot of impact in Week 7

Like rest of team, rookies pretty quiet in Chicago

“Three of the team’s nine draft picks were inactive for the game. Sunday’s rookie inactives were fourth-round pick, cornerback Jakorian Bennet, sixth-round pick, linebacker Amari Burney and seventh-round pick, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera. Bennett was inactive because he was injured, while Burney and Silvera were inactive because of coaching decisions.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Orlando Brown Jr. talks return from injury, reacts to Brian Callahan’s comments

Brown Jr. is back just in time to handle Nick Bosa, one of the league’s best pass rushers.

“Brown has played in all six games so far this season, and having him when taking on the 49ers is not in doubt either. Brown Jr. left in the third quarter against the Seahawks in the Bengals Week 6 victory after injuring his groin.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

Lamar Jackson named AFC Player of the Week after dicing up Lions

The MVP frontrunner received the honor for the ninth time in his career.

“Jackson became just the fourth player ever to throw for 350+ yards, three or more passing touchdowns, one or more rushing touchdowns, and a 150+ passer rating. He set season-highs across the boards including passing yards (357), passing touchdowns (three), total yards (393) and passer rating (155.8). He also rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown on Sunday as well.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

3 starters miss practice for Steelers Wednesday ahead of Week 8

“Ahead of Week 8, the injury report is mostly in good shape, with RB Anthony McFarland still looking to make his way back from injured reserve in the 21-day practice window. LB Cole Holcomb also participated in full on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 that forced him from the game briefly.

Most notable, of course, are the players who didn’t participate in the showdown, including OL Nate Herbig with an illness and a foot injury for CB Levi Wallace. Wallace played a season-low 72% of defensive snaps in Week 7, coinciding perhaps with a season-high 78% of snaps played for rookie Joey Porter Jr. Also of note is backup versatile offensive lineman Nate Herbig, who missed practice with an illness.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

Browns lose practice squad player to Rams

Loss of Lucas Havrisik means another kicker likely needs added

“Given the importance of having a kicker available in case something happens with Hopkins, GM Andrew Berry will likely have to bring in another kicker quickly. Perhaps Brett Maher, released to make room for Havrisik, fills that spot.”