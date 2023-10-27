 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: the Trevor Lawrence tweet, Jaguars throwbacks, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Happy Pittsburgh Steelers Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Let ‘em know QB1:

Daniel Thomas’s reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s tweet:

Nick Wright’s Mahomes Mountain:

Tyson Campbell shining Trevor’s helmet:

Foye made the list of the top ten of the best off-ball linebackers:

Kay Adams and Matt Hamilton discussing Foye:

Smoot and his wife have brought The Elsie Academy to Jacksonville:

This Jaguars fun fact:

Etienne is also in third place for most rushing touchdowns and made MJD’s list of top-ten running backs:

The Jaguars made Stephen A. Smith’s top-five list:

Darious Williams took home Good Morning Football’s gold belt for top DBs in the league through Week 7:

Williams and Andre Cisco are tied for second with the most interceptions:

Williams:

Josh Allen was one of the highest-graded pass rushers in Week 7 and made the list of pressure leaders:

Former Jaguar Marvin Jones announced he’s stepping away from football:

Jimmy Smith was inducted into the Mississippi Hall of Fame:

Two memorable throwbacks:

