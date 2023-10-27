Tweets of the week: the Trevor Lawrence tweet, Jaguars throwbacks, and more

Happy Pittsburgh Steelers Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Let ‘em know QB1:

Y’all keep your opinions and we’ll keep finding ways to win #Analysts pic.twitter.com/22xQHp2SIA — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 21, 2023

Daniel Thomas’s reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s tweet:

Nick Wright’s Mahomes Mountain:

.@getnickwright 's Mahomes Mountain, entering Week 8.

Mahomes

Lamar | The Prince

Tua | Hurts | Cousins

Goff | Caleb | Dak | Stroud

Burrow | Allen | Geno | Stafford | Herbert



Thoughts? https://t.co/VC6MTt49El pic.twitter.com/zhBkbc23hD — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 24, 2023

Tyson Campbell shining Trevor’s helmet:

Have to make sure QB1 has a shiny helmet Tyson Campbell cracks me up in this shot #DUUUVAL | @tysoncampbell_ | @Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/TudkhGmnsO — Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) October 25, 2023

Foye made the list of the top ten of the best off-ball linebackers:

Best off-ball linebackers in the NFL pic.twitter.com/SlCifds3Xg — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 20, 2023

Kay Adams and Matt Hamilton discussing Foye:

.@foyelicious is doing something only one other LB in NFL history has accomplished and it’s criminal that he isn’t getting more attention ️@heykayadams @Jaguars @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/2i38B4J9Mp — Matt Hamilton (@MattHamilton25) October 25, 2023

Smoot and his wife have brought The Elsie Academy to Jacksonville:

My wife and I are proud to bring The Elsie Academy to Jacksonville. Thank you to @MarcelASJax

for bringing this story to the light. We are open for enrollment!!!

just visit our website at

www. https://t.co/9ISrwdOd9qhttps://t.co/Reyc7IZQv9 — Dawuane Smoot (@Bigsmoot_94) October 21, 2023

This Jaguars fun fact:

Travis Etienne Jr. is the first Jaguars player with multiple rush TD in 3 straight games.



The only others with back-to-back games are Maurice Jones-Drew (twice) and Fred Taylor. @MJD @FredTaylorMade @swaggy_t1 @Jaguars — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 20, 2023

Etienne is also in third place for most rushing touchdowns and made MJD’s list of top-ten running backs:

Most rushing touchdowns in the #NFL.



Any surprises? pic.twitter.com/rq4CLbciLE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 24, 2023

The Jaguars made Stephen A. Smith’s top-five list:

.@stephenasmith's top five NFL teams this week:



1. Chiefs

2. Eagles

3. Ravens

4. 49ers

5. Jaguars pic.twitter.com/mjU591lzK5 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 24, 2023

Darious Williams took home Good Morning Football’s gold belt for top DBs in the league through Week 7:

Williams and Andre Cisco are tied for second with the most interceptions:

INT LEADERS after Week 7 in the #NFL.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2deH7T2FtC — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 24, 2023

Williams:

Darious Williams has been ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1t6DOLWRkM — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2023

Josh Allen was one of the highest-graded pass rushers in Week 7 and made the list of pressure leaders:

The best pass rushers in Week 7 pic.twitter.com/IS0MMZAbp7 — PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2023

Pressure leaders after Week 7 pic.twitter.com/c1I0EXpFNv — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2023

Former Jaguar Marvin Jones announced he’s stepping away from football:

Lions’ WR Marvin Jones announced he is stepping away from football. pic.twitter.com/wBH03bcAve — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2023

Jimmy Smith was inducted into the Mississippi Hall of Fame:

Congrats to my Pops being inducted to Mississippi Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/xvNE1nVu0e — Jimmy Smith III (@JimmySmith_III) October 25, 2023

Two memorable throwbacks:

Jaguars vs Oilers (1997)

Week 10 pic.twitter.com/hqZEpaHqtu — Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) October 19, 2023

Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.