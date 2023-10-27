Tweets of the week: the Trevor Lawrence tweet, Jaguars throwbacks, and more

Happy Pittsburgh Steelers Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Let ‘em know QB1:
Y’all keep your opinions and we’ll keep finding ways to win #Analysts pic.twitter.com/22xQHp2SIA— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 21, 2023
Daniel Thomas’s reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s tweet:
No cap https://t.co/2x59PhozgI— daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) October 21, 2023
Nick Wright’s Mahomes Mountain:
.@getnickwright 's Mahomes Mountain, entering Week 8.— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 24, 2023
Mahomes
Lamar | The Prince
Tua | Hurts | Cousins
Goff | Caleb | Dak | Stroud
Burrow | Allen | Geno | Stafford | Herbert
Thoughts? https://t.co/VC6MTt49El pic.twitter.com/zhBkbc23hD
Tyson Campbell shining Trevor’s helmet:
Have to make sure QB1 has a shiny helmet Tyson Campbell cracks me up in this shot #DUUUVAL | @tysoncampbell_ | @Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/TudkhGmnsO— Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) October 25, 2023
Foye made the list of the top ten of the best off-ball linebackers:
Best off-ball linebackers in the NFL pic.twitter.com/SlCifds3Xg— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 20, 2023
Kay Adams and Matt Hamilton discussing Foye:
.@foyelicious is doing something only one other LB in NFL history has accomplished and it’s criminal that he isn’t getting more attention ️@heykayadams @Jaguars @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/2i38B4J9Mp— Matt Hamilton (@MattHamilton25) October 25, 2023
Smoot and his wife have brought The Elsie Academy to Jacksonville:
My wife and I are proud to bring The Elsie Academy to Jacksonville. Thank you to @MarcelASJax— Dawuane Smoot (@Bigsmoot_94) October 21, 2023
for bringing this story to the light. We are open for enrollment!!!
just visit our website at
www. https://t.co/9ISrwdOd9qhttps://t.co/Reyc7IZQv9
This Jaguars fun fact:
Travis Etienne Jr. is the first Jaguars player with multiple rush TD in 3 straight games.— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 20, 2023
The only others with back-to-back games are Maurice Jones-Drew (twice) and Fred Taylor. @MJD @FredTaylorMade @swaggy_t1 @Jaguars
Etienne is also in third place for most rushing touchdowns and made MJD’s list of top-ten running backs:
Most rushing touchdowns in the #NFL.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 24, 2023
Any surprises? pic.twitter.com/rq4CLbciLE
.@swaggy_t1 moving up the ranks @MJD's full article : https://t.co/QBjzUMhr0L pic.twitter.com/TRsoaxXAr6— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 25, 2023
The Jaguars made Stephen A. Smith’s top-five list:
.@stephenasmith's top five NFL teams this week:— First Take (@FirstTake) October 24, 2023
1. Chiefs
2. Eagles
3. Ravens
4. 49ers
5. Jaguars pic.twitter.com/mjU591lzK5
Darious Williams took home Good Morning Football’s gold belt for top DBs in the league through Week 7:
The Belt @JasonMcCourty— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 24, 2023
These are the top 2 DBs in the league through Week 7
: @DevonWitherspo1 @Seahawks
: @Dee_Willl2 @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/6yPH2wM7ec
Williams and Andre Cisco are tied for second with the most interceptions:
INT LEADERS after Week 7 in the #NFL.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 24, 2023
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2deH7T2FtC
Williams:
Darious Williams has been ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1t6DOLWRkM— PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2023
Josh Allen was one of the highest-graded pass rushers in Week 7 and made the list of pressure leaders:
The best pass rushers in Week 7 pic.twitter.com/IS0MMZAbp7— PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2023
Pressure leaders after Week 7 pic.twitter.com/c1I0EXpFNv— PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2023
Former Jaguar Marvin Jones announced he’s stepping away from football:
Lions’ WR Marvin Jones announced he is stepping away from football. pic.twitter.com/wBH03bcAve— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2023
Jimmy Smith was inducted into the Mississippi Hall of Fame:
Congrats to my Pops being inducted to Mississippi Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/xvNE1nVu0e— Jimmy Smith III (@JimmySmith_III) October 25, 2023
Two memorable throwbacks:
Jaguars vs Oilers (1997)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) October 19, 2023
Week 10 pic.twitter.com/hqZEpaHqtu
Don’t try @MathisRashean27! ☝️— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 26, 2023
#TBT | #JAXvsPIT: Sunday at 1 PM on CBS/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/08eqx4LM1z
