Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans remain confident

The results are in, and the majority of Jaguars fans are confident in the direction of the team.

By Gus Logue
Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans which player from the Pittsburgh Steelers they’d want to cherrypick and place on the Jags roster.

T.J. Watt (deservedly) earned over 90% of votes with Minkah Fitzpatrick finishing in a very distant second. No player has more sacks than Watt since he entered the league in 2017. The Steelers will need a monster performance from the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year against the Jaguars this week, especially given how quickly Trevor Lawrence throws the ball.

As for the confidence survey, 94% of fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction -- down from 97% last week.

I get that the end of the Saints game was a bit deflating, and the previous week’s post-game vibes were better. But I’m still surprised to see that fans are feeling less confident after another win -- Jacksonville’s fourth in a row. As Foye Oluokun said, “It’s gritty, not pretty.”

Any win on a short week is a good one, in my opinion. Now the Jaguars will have a rest advantage over the Steelers this Sunday.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

DHarm
Its just not up for debate is it? It HAS TO BE Watt. You simply can't justify anyone else. It's not that you should take Watt, it's that you MUST take him. The Jags would likely be 7 - 0 if he were here, 6 - 1 at worst (I still can't explain the Houston game).
YO DADDYCRAPPPER
Thats a No Brainer ... T J Watt hands down. That Dude is a Beast, a Game Wrecker and would elevate our Top 10 Defense to #1 Overall in the League!
#DUUVVAAL
BrevardJag321
Watt team wouldn't want TJ
WillGMCC
This is the easiest question I'll answer today. Watt. There is no close second. Watt all day. What's the next survey question, who would I take from the 96 Bulls for my pickup squad. Keep em coming these questions make me feel smart.
JagsAndYanks
Even if Josh Allen and Travon Walker had 12 sacks each right now, I would still go with Watt.

