Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans remain confident

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans which player from the Pittsburgh Steelers they’d want to cherrypick and place on the Jags roster.

T.J. Watt (deservedly) earned over 90% of votes with Minkah Fitzpatrick finishing in a very distant second. No player has more sacks than Watt since he entered the league in 2017. The Steelers will need a monster performance from the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year against the Jaguars this week, especially given how quickly Trevor Lawrence throws the ball.

As for the confidence survey, 94% of fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction -- down from 97% last week.

I get that the end of the Saints game was a bit deflating, and the previous week’s post-game vibes were better. But I’m still surprised to see that fans are feeling less confident after another win -- Jacksonville’s fourth in a row. As Foye Oluokun said, “It’s gritty, not pretty.”

Any win on a short week is a good one, in my opinion. Now the Jaguars will have a rest advantage over the Steelers this Sunday.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.