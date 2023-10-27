 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars podcast: Week 8 preview and hot takes

John returns to the JaguarReport Podcast to discuss Jacksonville’s Week 8 matchup against Pittsburgh.

By Gus Logue
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Check out Episode 64 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

I am headed to a wedding but John went on without me to discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Don’t worry, I did send John my score prediction and best bets.

Here’s what Mike Caldwell said about the Steelers offense on Thursday.

“Really, they look different when 18 [Diontae Johnson] came back. He was injured, now he’s back, him and 14 [George Pickens] out there together along with two backs and a quarterback, they’re an offense that presents a bunch of problems. They’re big outside and they have quickness outside with speed so they’re an offense that we have to account for a bunch of guys and like every week in the NFL, it’s going to be a tough task. We have to go out there and play our game and do our best to stop them.”

