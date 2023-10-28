Jaguars vs Steelers: Player prop bets for Week 8

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here are our favorite player prop bets (via our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook) for this week’s contest.

Jaguars -0.5 first half spread (-108)

This might be the first game line I’ve bet this year, but I think Jacksonville rolls in this one. They’ve won five straight games at Pittsburgh and four straight games this season. You think Kenny Pickett is gonna change things?

The Steelers' offense ranks 28th with 7.0 first half points per game; the Jaguars' defense ranks 2nd with 7.1 first half points allowed per game. Maybe T.J. Watt takes this game over, but that’s the only way I see Jacksonville being unable to grab an early lead over a pitiful Pittsburgh offense.

Najee Harris under 41.5 rushing yards (-120)

Jaylen Warren over 19.5 receiving yards (-115)

Jacksonville has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs this season -- but they’ve also allowed the most receptions to the position.

Pittsburgh's backfield is pretty straightforward: Najee Harris is the early-down and short-yardage grinder while Jaylen Warren is the smaller but quicker change-of-pace option.

If the Jaguars do win big, the Steelers will throw to Warren far more than they give to Harris.

Calvin Ridley over 53.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

This is a Christian Kirk week on paper, as Pittsburgh plays a decent amount of man coverage and has recently placed 33-year-old Patrick Peterson (Kirk’s former teammate) into the slot after other Steelers corners struggled there.

I just have a gut feeling that Ridley is due. These Press Taylor quotes from Thursday certainly help:

“I think we certainly need to figure out ways to get him the ball. That’s a big part of it, Calvin is a great player and deserves touches and changes the game when he gets touches. At the same time, you’re taking something away to give something up. We want to do the right thing and just go where we’re supposed to go with the football based on whatever they’re allowing us. ...There’s certain things that we want to be able to do to allow Calvin to have an impact with the ball in his hand. He impacts the game the second he steps on the field, whether we’re getting him the ball or not, defenses are certainly aware and you see defenses that have certain plans for him in different situations. He’s somebody that we feel needs the ball.”

Travis Etienne to score a touchdown (-110)

Etienne could become the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 with four consecutive games of 2-plus rushing touchdowns.

The dude is balling out.

“He has accounted for 41% of their TDs (7), 29% of their yards and 41% of their touches - - all of which rank in the top five in the NFL



…Etienne, 24, tops the NFL with 127 carries and 151 touches, is fourth in rushing yards (504) and ranks fifth in yards from scrimmage (700).” https://t.co/Pok9pxQneA — Gus Logue (@gus_logue) October 26, 2023

Last week: 3-3

Full season: 9-18

What are your favorite player props this week, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!