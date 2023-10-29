Jaguars vs Steelers: Final injury report and Week 8 inactives

Just a few hours remain until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. Both teams have released their final injury reports and announced inactive players.

Jaguars inactives

Secondary starters Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco are inactive, as well as Zay Jones.

Yasir Abdullah, Cole Van Lanen, and Tyler Lacy are healthy scratches.

Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton will be making his season debut. After signing a contract extension in the offseason, “Ham” missed the first seven weeks of action with a back injury.

Walker Little is also active after missing the past two weeks with a knee injury. Brandon Scherff (ankle) and Trevor Lawrence (knee) were limited in practice this week but they will suit up.

Here was Doug Pederson’s injury update on Friday.

“Zay [Jones] is still working through the knee injury. I don’t expect him Sunday, hopefully next week with the bye and we’ll see where he’s at after that. DaVon [Hamilton] is trending well and he’s practiced full this week. We’ll get another good day today and then we’ll see how he feels and where he’s at. There’s a good chance that he could be active for this game, we’ll just see how he does through today. Walker [Little] same thing, we get through today, he’s had a good week with no setbacks so we’ll see where he’s at and make a decision there. Trevor [Lawrence] has been good obviously, he got a good work in yesterday and it feels good. Tyson [Campbell] and Andre Cisco will both practice today, we’ll see where they’re at the end of the day and make a decision on both of those guys, but they’re trending in the right direction.”

Steelers inactives

Steelers inactives:



No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)⁰No. 29 CB Levi Wallace⁰No. 60 T Dylan Cook⁰No. 96 NT Breiden Fehoko — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) October 29, 2023

The Steelers had a lengthy injury report this week, but cornerback Levi Wallace is the only notable inactive player for Pittsburgh.

View this week’s full injury report for both teams at Jaguars.com/team/injury-report.