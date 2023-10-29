Jaguars vs Steelers: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10, at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday to improve to 6-2 on the season. Six and two!!!

Winners and losers

Biggest play

According to rbsdm.com, the biggest play of the game by Expected Points Added (EPA) was Jacksonville’s first-quarter fumble in the red zone. The play of the game by Win Probability was a tie between that play and the highlight shown below.

Best highlight

Key stat (traditional)

After today’s performance -- 10 catches for 88 yards -- Evan Engram joined Jeremy Shockey as the only tight ends in league history with 40-plus receptions and 400-plus receiving yards in each of their first seven seasons (h/t Jaguars PR).

Key stat (advanced)

On throws 20-plus yards downfield, Trevor Lawrence completed 4-of-5 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. (Lawrence ranked third in passer rating and PFF grade on such throws entering this week.)

Notable injuries

Pittsburgh’s star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left the game about five minutes into the game after pulling his hamstring. Jacksonville defensive backs Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco, and Gregory Junior were held out of today’s contest due to hamstring injuries as well.

Kenny Pickett hurt his ribs just before the end of the first half and was relieved by Mitchell Trubisky.

Travis Etienne left the game on the first drive on the second half due to an ankle injury, but he returned in the same quarter.

Full highlights

One lingering question

Which position(s) should the Jaguars trade for before Tuesday’s trade deadline? Edge rusher has been an obvious answer all season, but perhaps the team should consider adding to its offense instead. Travis Etienne could use a backfield mate, and Tank Bigsby (3 carries, 9 yards, lost fumble) ain’t it. The interior offensive line and wide receiver rooms could also use more depth as players (Walker Little and Zay Jones) work their way back from injuries.

What are your thoughts on today’s game, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!