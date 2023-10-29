Jaguars vs. Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, radio broadcast and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding a four-game winning streak into Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. The Jaguars held on to beat the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football last week and hope to keep their win streak alive with a win over the Steelers Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars have been winning games lately by scoring early and the defense pinning their ears back and shutting down the opposing team’s offense. Against a Steelers team that is currently struggling offensively, jumping out to a lead for the Jaguars could spell early doom for Pittsburgh.

On the flipside, while the Steelers are sitting a 4-2 headed into Sunday, they’ve had to scratch and claw their way the last two weeks with fourth quarter heroics and big plays by their defense.

How to watch Steelers vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: CBS47 (locally) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1:00 PM

Where: Acrisure Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are 2-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook