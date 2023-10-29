Jaguars vs Steelers: Week 8 live blog and open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Pittsburgh to play the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 8 of the 2023 Season. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.

Inactives:

4:16: Antonio Johnson intercepts the ball to end the game! Jaguars win 20 -10!!

4:02: Jacksonville takes over on downs after the Steelers fail to convert on fourth down.

3:59:

3:57: McManus puts another three points on the board for Jacksonville. Jaguars lead 20-10 with 4:35 left to play.

3:54:

@eazyengram has recorded 10 receptions for 88 receiving yards in today's matchup. He joins Jeremy Shockey as 1 of only 2 tight ends in NFL history with 40+ receptions and 400+ receiving yards in each of their first 7 seasons.

3:52:

3:47: DEWEY WITH AN INTERCEPTION

Andrew Wingard gets his first INT of the season



: #JAXvsPIT on CBS

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G pic.twitter.com/oI8KVMHUFd — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

3:42:

@Trevorlawrencee has so far recorded 22 completions for 243 yards in Pittsburgh. This is his 8th consecutive game with at least 20 completions, setting a single-season franchise record. He passes QB Mark Brunell who had 7 consecutive games with at least 20 completions in 2001.

3:39: Logan Cooke punts after Watt’s sack takes the Jaguars out of field goal range.

3:32:

3:29:

@swaggy_t1 has recorded 2 receptions for 67 yards and 1 touchdown. His 56-yard touchdown reception is a career-best and the longest touchdown reception against the Steelers in Jaguars history.

3:25: Touchdown Steelers. Jaguars -17, Steelers -10

3:17: TOUCHDOWN ETN!! Two-point conversion is good! Jaguars lead 17-3!

3:07:

@JoshAllen41_ has recorded 1.0 sack for 9 yards in today's matchup. His 8.0 sacks this season are the second most through Week 8 in franchise history.

3:05: Logan Cooke with his first punt of the day.

2:59: Josh Allen with a sack!

It's Mitch Trubisky in for the #steelers to start their first drive of the second half. Pickett threw on the sideline and appeared to be good to go back in, but now Pickett has been downgraded to OUT. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 29, 2023

2:53: The ball is turned over again..

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (ankle) is questionable to return. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 29, 2023

2:33: End of the first half. How are you feeling?

2:29:

Kenny Pickett down for the #Steelers. Taken down hard on his right shoulder. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 29, 2023

2:21: McManus’s field goal is good! Jaguars - 9, Steelers - 3

2:18:

2:06: Steelers are on the board. Jaguars - 6, Steelers - 3

1:55: Lawrence is picked off in the end zone...

1:45: End of the first

1:43: Ball comes out! Steelers recover.

1:35:

Steelers’ S Minkah Fitzpatrick is out due to a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

1:34:

1:33: Another three and out for the Steelers

1:29: McManus’s 51-yard field goal is good! Jaguars lead 6-0

1:22:

Minkah Fitzpatrick down now for #Steelers. Looked to be non-contact / slipped. Walking off field slowly on his own. — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 29, 2023

@jamalagnew has recorded 1 punt return for 12 yards in today's matchup. His 374 punt return yards with the Jaguars rank 8th all-time, passing WR Ace Sanders (367).

1:19: The Steelers with another three and out!

1:18:

@Dee_Willl2 has recorded 1 pass defensed in today's matchup putting his season total to 12. He has the longest active streak in the NFL for consecutive games with a pass defensed (9), dating back to Week 18 of the 2022 season.

1:13: McManus’s 50-yard field goal is good! 3-0 Jaguars.

1:04: TRAVON WITH A SACK! Steelers go three and out.

1:03: Jaguars win the toss and chose to defer. Steelers offense takes the field first.

10:43:

"This is just great storied franchise. As a kid growing up watching the old Steelers of old and just sort of educating our players because a lot of our players don't understand the history and the tradition there in Pittsburgh."

—Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson



—Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson to @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/cFVvb0lzh7 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 29, 2023

10:03: