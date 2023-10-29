 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars vs Steelers: Week 8 live blog and open thread

The Jaguars and Steelers kickoff at 1:00 PM EST in Pittsburgh

By Caitlin Connor Updated
Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Pittsburgh to play the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 8 of the 2023 Season. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.

Inactives:

4:16: Antonio Johnson intercepts the ball to end the game! Jaguars win 20 -10!!

4:02: Jacksonville takes over on downs after the Steelers fail to convert on fourth down.

3:59:

3:57: McManus puts another three points on the board for Jacksonville. Jaguars lead 20-10 with 4:35 left to play.

3:54:

3:52:

3:47: DEWEY WITH AN INTERCEPTION

3:42:

3:39: Logan Cooke punts after Watt’s sack takes the Jaguars out of field goal range.

3:32:

3:29:

3:25: Touchdown Steelers. Jaguars -17, Steelers -10

3:17: TOUCHDOWN ETN!! Two-point conversion is good! Jaguars lead 17-3!

3:07:

3:05: Logan Cooke with his first punt of the day.

2:59: Josh Allen with a sack!

2:53: The ball is turned over again..

2:33: End of the first half. How are you feeling?

2:29:

2:21: McManus’s field goal is good! Jaguars - 9, Steelers - 3

2:18:

2:06: Steelers are on the board. Jaguars - 6, Steelers - 3

1:55: Lawrence is picked off in the end zone...

1:45: End of the first

1:43: Ball comes out! Steelers recover.

1:35:

1:34:

1:33: Another three and out for the Steelers

1:29: McManus’s 51-yard field goal is good! Jaguars lead 6-0

1:22:

1:19: The Steelers with another three and out!

1:18:

1:13: McManus’s 50-yard field goal is good! 3-0 Jaguars.

1:04: TRAVON WITH A SACK! Steelers go three and out.

1:03: Jaguars win the toss and chose to defer. Steelers offense takes the field first.

10:43:

10:03:

