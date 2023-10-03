Join the Big Cat Country 2023 Second-Chance Survivor Contest

Welcome to Big Cat Country’s 2023 Second-Chance Survivor contest!

Our original contest had 120 entries, and just 33 remain through three weeks. For those eliminated or if you did not sign up for the first contest, you can join this one and compete for a $100 cash prize.

There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.

How it works

If you played the Week 1 contest and were eliminated, your registration still works. Log in like you did the first time and you’ll be prompted to create a new entry name. If you did not play the game the first time around, you’ll need to create a log-in.

The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.

After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.

This post is where you can make your weekly picks and check the leaderboard to see how many people are still alive in the contest. So, make sure and bookmark this page for as long as you remain alive in the pool.