Jaguars vs. Bills: Everything you need to know for Week 5

Welcome to Week 5!

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) will take on the Buffalo Bills (3-1) at 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, October 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jags are 5.5-point underdogs, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 48.5 points.

This week’s biggest storyline is the Josh Allen Bowl.

Jacksonville’s Josh Allen is coming off his second hat trick of the season after notching three sacks against Atlanta. He’s tied for the league lead in sacks and ranks 7th among 123 qualifying edge defenders in PFF grade.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen is coming off one of the most efficient Sundays of his career. The Week 4 win over Miami was his second-best performance of 89 games (including playoffs) in terms of Expected Points Added per play and success rate, per The Ringer. He’s tied for the league lead in total touchdowns and ranks 5th among 36 qualifying quarterbacks in PFF grade.

This will be the second iteration of the Josh Allen Bowl. The first clash came in Week 9 of the 2021 season when Urban Meyer’s Jaguars beat the Bills, 9-6, to earn its second of three wins that year. Jacksonville’s Josh Allen recorded eight solo tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery as Buffalo’s Josh Allen registered 264 passing yards and two interceptions.

