Jaguars-Bills odds: Jacksonville opens as underdogs Week 5 in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally snapped some of their on-field funk on Sunday morning with a 23-7 win over the Falcons in London. While there were some issues on the Jaguars offense, it was a relatively dominant performance by the team, especially the defense.

For Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars open as 5.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars are currently +200 on the money line.

Sitting at 2-2 on the season so far, the Jaguars are in a deadlock tie in the AFC South, with every team in the division at 2-2 after the first four weeks of the season. This week however they face a tough test in the Bills on Sunday morning, who look like one of, if not the, best team(s) in the NFL so far. While the Jaguars looked a little better on Sunday against the Falcons, they still need to get rid of some of their offensive discombobulation if they want a shot to keep up with the Bills.

As mentioned, Buffalo so far looks like one of the best teams in the league, with both sides of the ball on fire. The Bills are coming off a dominant performance against the high-powered Dolphins, so it could be tough sledding for the Jaguars if they cannot get their act together on offense. If Jacksonville can’t figure something out on offense, it could be a rough day.

