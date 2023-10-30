Jaguars podcast: Week 8 review and trade deadline talk

Check out Episode 65 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 20-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Jacksonville’s defense forced four consecutive three-and-outs to start the game for the first time since 2017. On those drives, Pittsburgh ran 12 plays for 9 yards. The Steelers finished 3-of-14 on third and fourth downs, and the Jaguars had two interceptions (plus four dropped picks).

Here’s what Doug Pederson said about the defensive performance post-game.

“I thought defensively just really, again, another solid game defensively. Kept the offense in the football game. We knew going in how opportunistic Pittsburgh’s defense is. Then they capitalize, they created some takeaways. Then our defense in the second half created some takeaways. For Montaric [Brown] to come in and play now like he’s done the last couple weeks, Andrew Wingard to come in and play that safety spot. Antonio [Johnson] gets in there. The guys just hang together. Really proud of the way they performed today. “...Credit Mike Caldwell. Great qame plans. The defensive coaches preparing their players. There’s a mindset over there now. There’s confidence over there. When you keep things really simple and you got the same calls and the guys understand the defense, the way they work during the week, everything translates to what you see on game day. It’s a credit to them because the defense is, in my opinion, they’ve really kept the offense in these football games until the offense can kind of break out and score a touchdown.”

Perhaps more importantly, John and I also talked trades. The 2023 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. -- tune in to hear our list of potential targets for the Jaguars.

Thanks for listening!