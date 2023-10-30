Raiders vs Lions: Monday Night Football picks for Week 8

Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the Detroit Lions host the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field. The Lions are 7-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 47 points.

I’m looking forward to watching Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers against Detroit’s secondary. The Lions have allowed fewer rushing yards than any team outside Philadelphia this season, so Josh Jacobs and Las Vegas’ running game could have a tough time getting going.

Here’s what Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said about the pair of Raiders receivers:

“[Adams] is very patient and he’s going to force you to make a move. Because he has this knack with most of the quarterbacks that he’s played with to understand exactly how he plays ... Probably not the 40-yard fastest guy, but man, the quick twists within the movements of his routes off the line, you don’t see a lot of guys with that and he’s one of a kind.” “They have another receiver in Meyers who I think is very underrated. He kind of reminds me of [Amon-Ra] St. Brown because they use him a lot as far as going to dig these guys out and block and then his body control and his ability to catch in traffic.”

Here are our staff’s picks for tonight’s matchup.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your MNF thoughts in the comments below!