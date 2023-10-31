TRADE: Jaguars acquire Ezra Cleveland from Vikings, per report

TRADE!

The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Ezra Cleveland, according to Ian Rappoport. The Jags gave up a sixth-round pick for the fourth-year player out of Boise St., per Josina Anderson.

Doug Pederson gave an immediate reaction on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Obviously, getting a good player to come in here and help us, and we’ve already got a good offensive line, and Ezra can come in and give us some really good depth, and it’s just a matter of getting him caught up and getting him in the room with a really good offensive line- guys like Brandon Scherff, he’s the leader in there, and Luke Fortner, and you look at these guys- Cam Robinson, Walker Little, these guys are just busting their tail every week. So getting a guy like Ezra, his caliber, we got a starting-type guard, really solidifies our offensive line and makes us better.”

In a corresponding move, the Jaguars have waived Ben Bartch. The “smoothie king” played in 41 games across four seasons in Jacksonville. He started the first three games of this season at left guard before being benched for veteran backup Tyler Shatley.

This move improves Jacksonville’s depth on the interior offensive line, which is vital with Walker Little not yet back from a knee injury he sustained in Week 5.

The Jaguars made the trade official on social media, but not before posting this reaction:

According to PFF, Cleveland played 100% of snaps at right guard in his rookie season before transitioning full-time to left guard from 2021-23. He’s played in 13, 17, 17, and 6 games through three and a half seasons, including 40 consecutive starts.

Cleveland is reunited with Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Raucher, who coached in Minnesota in 2020 and 2021.