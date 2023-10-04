This week in Jaguars history: Josh Allen vs Josh Allen

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain in London for Week 5’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The two teams have played each other 16 times during the regular season and two times during the postseason. Each team has won nine games. The last time the two teams met during Week 9 of the 2021 Season, the Jaguars pulled an upset and beat the Bills 9-6.

Jaguars’ outside linebacker Josh Allen made history during the game by becoming the first player in NFL history (since the league began counting sacks in 1982) to record a sack and interception from a player with the same name. Allen also had a fumble recovery during the game. The sack for a ten-yard loss occurred with less than 30 seconds left during the second quarter, the interception during the third quarter, and the fumble recovery during the fourth quarter.



“I told myself I’m not chasing. I’m going to let the play come to me. Take one play at a time and when that play comes, I’m going to do what I do.” - Josh Allen

In alphabetical order Player Position Years in Buffalo Years in Jax Player Position Years in Buffalo Years in Jax Ankou, Eli DT 2021-2022 2017-2018 Asper, Mark OG 2013 2012 Ayodele, Akin LB 2010 2002-2005 Banyard, Joe RB 2017 2015-2016 Borders, Breon DB 2017 2018-2019 Brooks, Bucky DB 1994 1996-1997 Brown, John WR 2019-2022 2021 Brown, Preston LB 2014-2017 2019 Brown, Sergio DB 2016 2015 Dareus, Marcell DT 2011-2017 2017-2019 Davis, Ryan DE 2017 2012-2015 Douzable, Leger DE 2016 2010-2011 Dumas, Mike DB 1994 1995 Edwards, Trent QB 2007-2010 2010 Elliott, Kevin WR 2012-2013 2012 Favors, Greg LB 2002 2004-2005 Florence, Drayton DB 2009-2011 2008 Giles-Harris, Joe LB 2021-2022 2019-2020 Goganious, Keith LB 1992-1994 1995 Hauschka, Stephen K 2017-2019 2020 Heath, T.J. DB 2012 2011 Hollis, Mike K 2002 1995-2001 Ivory, Chris RB 2018 2016-2017 Johnson, Rob QB 1998-2001 1995-1997 Jones, Zay WR 2017-2019 2022-2023 Lewis, Patrick C 2016 2013 Mabin, Greg DB 2017 2020 McCray, Lerentee LB 2016 2017-2021 Miller, John OG 2015-2018 2022 Morrison, Kirk LB 2011-2012 2010 Myslinski, Tom OG 1993 1995 Neufeld, Ryan TE 2003-2007 2000 O'Leary, Nick TE 2015-2017 2019 Paup, Bryce DE 1995-1997 1998-1999 Pitts, Lafayette DB 2017-2018 2017 Posey, Jeff LB 2003-2005 2001 Posluszny, Paul LB 2007-2010 2011-2017 Prioleau, Pierson DB 2001-2004 2008 Reyes, Tutan OG 2006 2007-2008 Robinson, Eddie LB 2002 1996-1997 Shaw, Bobby WR 2003-2004 2002 Shelton, Daimon RB 2004-2006 1997-2000 Stanford, Julian LB 2018-2019 2012 Stroud, Marcus DT 2008-2010 2001-2007 Thomas, Kiwaukee DB 2006-2007 2000-2004 Warring, Kahale TE 2021 2021 Washington, Mickey DB 1993-1994 1995-1996 Wiley, Marcellus DE 1997-2000 2005-2006 Williams, Thomas LB 2010 2008 Yeldon, T.J. RB 2019-2020 2015-2018 Youboty, Ashton DB 2006-2010 2011 Young, Sam OT 2011-2013 2013-2015

12/28/1996: Jacksonville Jaguars - 30 @ Buffalo Bills - 27

12/14/1997: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Buffalo Bills - 14

10/18/1998: Jacksonville Jaguars - 16 @ Buffalo Bills - 17

10/18/2001: Buffalo Bills - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10

09/14/2003: Buffalo Bills - 38 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17

09/12/2004: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Buffalo Bills - 10

11/26/2006: Jacksonville Jaguars - 24 @ Buffalo Bills - 27

11/25/2007: Buffalo Bills - 14 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 36

09/14/2008: Buffalo Bills - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16

11/22/2009: Buffalo Bills - 15 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 18

10/10/2010: Jacksonville Jaguars - 36 @ Buffalo Bills - 26

12/02/2012: Jacksonville Jaguars - 18 @ Buffalo Bills - 34

12/15/2013: Buffalo Bills - 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 20

10/25/2015: Buffalo Bills - 31 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 34

11/27/2016: Jacksonville Jaguars - 21 @ Buffalo Bills - 28

01/07/2018: Buffalo Bills - 3 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10

11/25/2018: Jacksonville Jaguars - 21 @ Buffalo Bills - 24

11/07/2021: Buffalo Bills - 6 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 9