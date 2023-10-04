This week in Jaguars history: Josh Allen vs Josh Allen

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain in London for Week 5’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The two teams have played each other 16 times during the regular season and two times during the postseason. Each team has won nine games. The last time the two teams met during Week 9 of the 2021 Season, the Jaguars pulled an upset and beat the Bills 9-6.
Jaguars’ outside linebacker Josh Allen made history during the game by becoming the first player in NFL history (since the league began counting sacks in 1982) to record a sack and interception from a player with the same name. Allen also had a fumble recovery during the game. The sack for a ten-yard loss occurred with less than 30 seconds left during the second quarter, the interception during the third quarter, and the fumble recovery during the fourth quarter.
“I told myself I’m not chasing. I’m going to let the play come to me. Take one play at a time and when that play comes, I’m going to do what I do.” - Josh Allen
Players who have played for both the Jaguars and Bills
In alphabetical order
|Player
|Position
|Years in Buffalo
|Years in Jax
|Player
|Position
|Years in Buffalo
|Years in Jax
|Ankou, Eli
|DT
|2021-2022
|2017-2018
|Asper, Mark
|OG
|2013
|2012
|Ayodele, Akin
|LB
|2010
|2002-2005
|Banyard, Joe
|RB
|2017
|2015-2016
|Borders, Breon
|DB
|2017
|2018-2019
|Brooks, Bucky
|DB
|1994
|1996-1997
|Brown, John
|WR
|2019-2022
|2021
|Brown, Preston
|LB
|2014-2017
|2019
|Brown, Sergio
|DB
|2016
|2015
|Dareus, Marcell
|DT
|2011-2017
|2017-2019
|Davis, Ryan
|DE
|2017
|2012-2015
|Douzable, Leger
|DE
|2016
|2010-2011
|Dumas, Mike
|DB
|1994
|1995
|Edwards, Trent
|QB
|2007-2010
|2010
|Elliott, Kevin
|WR
|2012-2013
|2012
|Favors, Greg
|LB
|2002
|2004-2005
|Florence, Drayton
|DB
|2009-2011
|2008
|Giles-Harris, Joe
|LB
|2021-2022
|2019-2020
|Goganious, Keith
|LB
|1992-1994
|1995
|Hauschka, Stephen
|K
|2017-2019
|2020
|Heath, T.J.
|DB
|2012
|2011
|Hollis, Mike
|K
|2002
|1995-2001
|Ivory, Chris
|RB
|2018
|2016-2017
|Johnson, Rob
|QB
|1998-2001
|1995-1997
|Jones, Zay
|WR
|2017-2019
|2022-2023
|Lewis, Patrick
|C
|2016
|2013
|Mabin, Greg
|DB
|2017
|2020
|McCray, Lerentee
|LB
|2016
|2017-2021
|Miller, John
|OG
|2015-2018
|2022
|Morrison, Kirk
|LB
|2011-2012
|2010
|Myslinski, Tom
|OG
|1993
|1995
|Neufeld, Ryan
|TE
|2003-2007
|2000
|O'Leary, Nick
|TE
|2015-2017
|2019
|Paup, Bryce
|DE
|1995-1997
|1998-1999
|Pitts, Lafayette
|DB
|2017-2018
|2017
|Posey, Jeff
|LB
|2003-2005
|2001
|Posluszny, Paul
|LB
|2007-2010
|2011-2017
|Prioleau, Pierson
|DB
|2001-2004
|2008
|Reyes, Tutan
|OG
|2006
|2007-2008
|Robinson, Eddie
|LB
|2002
|1996-1997
|Shaw, Bobby
|WR
|2003-2004
|2002
|Shelton, Daimon
|RB
|2004-2006
|1997-2000
|Stanford, Julian
|LB
|2018-2019
|2012
|Stroud, Marcus
|DT
|2008-2010
|2001-2007
|Thomas, Kiwaukee
|DB
|2006-2007
|2000-2004
|Warring, Kahale
|TE
|2021
|2021
|Washington, Mickey
|DB
|1993-1994
|1995-1996
|Wiley, Marcellus
|DE
|1997-2000
|2005-2006
|Williams, Thomas
|LB
|2010
|2008
|Yeldon, T.J.
|RB
|2019-2020
|2015-2018
|Youboty, Ashton
|DB
|2006-2010
|2011
|Young, Sam
|OT
|2011-2013
|2013-2015
Game results
12/28/1996: Jacksonville Jaguars - 30 @ Buffalo Bills - 27
12/14/1997: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Buffalo Bills - 14
10/18/1998: Jacksonville Jaguars - 16 @ Buffalo Bills - 17
10/18/2001: Buffalo Bills - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10
09/14/2003: Buffalo Bills - 38 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17
09/12/2004: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Buffalo Bills - 10
11/26/2006: Jacksonville Jaguars - 24 @ Buffalo Bills - 27
11/25/2007: Buffalo Bills - 14 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 36
09/14/2008: Buffalo Bills - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16
11/22/2009: Buffalo Bills - 15 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 18
10/10/2010: Jacksonville Jaguars - 36 @ Buffalo Bills - 26
12/02/2012: Jacksonville Jaguars - 18 @ Buffalo Bills - 34
12/15/2013: Buffalo Bills - 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 20
10/25/2015: Buffalo Bills - 31 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 34
11/27/2016: Jacksonville Jaguars - 21 @ Buffalo Bills - 28
01/07/2018: Buffalo Bills - 3 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10
11/25/2018: Jacksonville Jaguars - 21 @ Buffalo Bills - 24
11/07/2021: Buffalo Bills - 6 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 9
