This week in Jaguars history: Josh Allen vs Josh Allen

A short summary of the time the Jaguars’ Josh Allen made history with the Bills’ Josh Allen and more

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain in London for Week 5’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The two teams have played each other 16 times during the regular season and two times during the postseason. Each team has won nine games. The last time the two teams met during Week 9 of the 2021 Season, the Jaguars pulled an upset and beat the Bills 9-6.

Jaguars’ outside linebacker Josh Allen made history during the game by becoming the first player in NFL history (since the league began counting sacks in 1982) to record a sack and interception from a player with the same name. Allen also had a fumble recovery during the game. The sack for a ten-yard loss occurred with less than 30 seconds left during the second quarter, the interception during the third quarter, and the fumble recovery during the fourth quarter.


“I told myself I’m not chasing. I’m going to let the play come to me. Take one play at a time and when that play comes, I’m going to do what I do.” - Josh Allen

Players who have played for both the Jaguars and Bills

In alphabetical order

Player Position Years in Buffalo Years in Jax
Ankou, Eli DT 2021-2022 2017-2018
Asper, Mark OG 2013 2012
Ayodele, Akin LB 2010 2002-2005
Banyard, Joe RB 2017 2015-2016
Borders, Breon DB 2017 2018-2019
Brooks, Bucky DB 1994 1996-1997
Brown, John WR 2019-2022 2021
Brown, Preston LB 2014-2017 2019
Brown, Sergio DB 2016 2015
Dareus, Marcell DT 2011-2017 2017-2019
Davis, Ryan DE 2017 2012-2015
Douzable, Leger DE 2016 2010-2011
Dumas, Mike DB 1994 1995
Edwards, Trent QB 2007-2010 2010
Elliott, Kevin WR 2012-2013 2012
Favors, Greg LB 2002 2004-2005
Florence, Drayton DB 2009-2011 2008
Giles-Harris, Joe LB 2021-2022 2019-2020
Goganious, Keith LB 1992-1994 1995
Hauschka, Stephen K 2017-2019 2020
Heath, T.J. DB 2012 2011
Hollis, Mike K 2002 1995-2001
Ivory, Chris RB 2018 2016-2017
Johnson, Rob QB 1998-2001 1995-1997
Jones, Zay WR 2017-2019 2022-2023
Lewis, Patrick C 2016 2013
Mabin, Greg DB 2017 2020
McCray, Lerentee LB 2016 2017-2021
Miller, John OG 2015-2018 2022
Morrison, Kirk LB 2011-2012 2010
Myslinski, Tom OG 1993 1995
Neufeld, Ryan TE 2003-2007 2000
O'Leary, Nick TE 2015-2017 2019
Paup, Bryce DE 1995-1997 1998-1999
Pitts, Lafayette DB 2017-2018 2017
Posey, Jeff LB 2003-2005 2001
Posluszny, Paul LB 2007-2010 2011-2017
Prioleau, Pierson DB 2001-2004 2008
Reyes, Tutan OG 2006 2007-2008
Robinson, Eddie LB 2002 1996-1997
Shaw, Bobby WR 2003-2004 2002
Shelton, Daimon RB 2004-2006 1997-2000
Stanford, Julian LB 2018-2019 2012
Stroud, Marcus DT 2008-2010 2001-2007
Thomas, Kiwaukee DB 2006-2007 2000-2004
Warring, Kahale TE 2021 2021
Washington, Mickey DB 1993-1994 1995-1996
Wiley, Marcellus DE 1997-2000 2005-2006
Williams, Thomas LB 2010 2008
Yeldon, T.J. RB 2019-2020 2015-2018
Youboty, Ashton DB 2006-2010 2011
Young, Sam OT 2011-2013 2013-2015

Game results

12/28/1996: Jacksonville Jaguars - 30 @ Buffalo Bills - 27

12/14/1997: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Buffalo Bills - 14

10/18/1998: Jacksonville Jaguars - 16 @ Buffalo Bills - 17

10/18/2001: Buffalo Bills - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10

09/14/2003: Buffalo Bills - 38 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17

09/12/2004: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Buffalo Bills - 10

11/26/2006: Jacksonville Jaguars - 24 @ Buffalo Bills - 27

11/25/2007: Buffalo Bills - 14 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 36

09/14/2008: Buffalo Bills - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16

11/22/2009: Buffalo Bills - 15 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 18

10/10/2010: Jacksonville Jaguars - 36 @ Buffalo Bills - 26

12/02/2012: Jacksonville Jaguars - 18 @ Buffalo Bills - 34

12/15/2013: Buffalo Bills - 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 20

10/25/2015: Buffalo Bills - 31 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 34

11/27/2016: Jacksonville Jaguars - 21 @ Buffalo Bills - 28

01/07/2018: Buffalo Bills - 3 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10

11/25/2018: Jacksonville Jaguars - 21 @ Buffalo Bills - 24

11/07/2021: Buffalo Bills - 6 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 9

