Jaguars Reacts Survey: Who will lead the team in yards against Buffalo?

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jaguars as 5.5-point underdogs to the Bills.

Jacksonville’s offense hasn’t featured just one player through the first quarter of the season. Calvin Ridley led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards in Week 1; Christian Kirk did the same in Weeks 2 and 4; and Evan Engram paced the Jags in targets and catches in Week 3. Travis Etienne also recorded over 100 total yards in Weeks 1 and 3.

Entering the second iteration of the Josh Allen Bowl, Jacksonville’s Allen is tied for the league lead in sacks as Buffalo’s Allen is tied for the league lead in total touchdowns.

