Jaguars news: Dawuane Smoot’s practice window opened

More help may be on the way for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the team has announced defensive end Dawuane Smoot's 21-day practice window from the Physically Unable to Perform/Short-Term Injured Reserve list has been opened.

The Jaguars have opened Dawuane Smoot’s 21-day practice window. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 4, 2023

Smoot was originally placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list in July and remained on that list following the roster reduction to 53 players. Smoot can now be activated from the short-term injured reserve as early as this week versus the Buffalo Bills, should he respond positively to practice. However, if after the 21 days have passed, the Jaguars still haven’t activated Smoot, he will not be able to play the entire season, including the postseason.

With the team previously announcing that Smoot traveled with the team to London, this looks to have been the plan for a few weeks. However, the team will likely take it slow with him as he returns from his 2022 week 16 torn Achilles tendon.

Most likely a no-go on Sunday vs #Bills (as I noted on @HelmetsandHeels last night + Doug P said last week. Want to get his sea legs under him)



But Week 6 vs #Colts….. https://t.co/pG0E4cEvL2 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 4, 2023

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Smoot has grown to be an integral piece of the Jaguars' defense. Over the past four seasons, Smoot has registered 22.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. He accumulated 21 tackles and (at the time of injury) a team-leading five sacks in 2022. He also recorded at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons.

After resigning with the team on a one-year deal this offseason, he will be a welcome sight for a front four in need of additional interior pass rush help.