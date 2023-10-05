News around the AFC South: Colts place CB Dallis Flowers on season-ending IR and more

Texans open as slight underdogs against Falcons in Week 5

Really? Underdogs again?

“Now with Week 5 of the season coming, and the Texans offense firing on all cylinders and two huge parts of their offensive line due to return to active duty, your Houston Texans are...underdogs again; not huge underdogs, but dogs nonetheless.”

Houston Texans enjoying Top 10 status

Didn’t think it possible? Time to eat your words ...

“It’s hard to say a top two pick in the NFL draft is an underdog. It’s easier to expect that once said pick hits the field with the team that presumably performed so poorly the prior year they earned a top two pick. It’s even easier when the front office of said team had the amount of toxic drama seen in NRG stadium over the last decade. Conventional wisdom says don’t expect said team to field a top 10 offense.

But guess what?

Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud is a top 10 quarterback in the NFL.”

Colts place CB Dallis Flowers on season-ending IR; Sign WR Amari Rodgers to active roster

The Colts made a few roster moves on Tuesday, as the team prepares for a season without starter Dallis Flowers.

“The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has placed cornerback Dallis Flowers on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Amari Rodgers to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The team also re-signed cornerback Darren Hall to the team’s practice squad.”

Report: Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor set to return to practice Thursday

The Colts could be getting one of their best offensive playmakers back here soon in running back Jonathan Taylor.

“On Monday, Steichen spoke with local media members regarding Taylor’s return to practice. The first-year head coach told local media members that Taylor is ‘super excited’ to be back. Although it has been several months since Taylor has practiced, Steichen did not rule out the All-Pro running back making his season debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.”

Colts plan to build Shaquille Leonard’s snap counts for full workload in November

Despite limited snap counts, the Colts insist that they’re managing Shaq Leonard’s workload with eyes toward November.

“Leonard played just 37 of the 82 total defensive snaps (45.1%) this past Sunday, whereas fellow linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed played 75 and 45 total snaps respectively (even Segun Olubi played 7 snaps in relief of Leonard).”

Derrick Henry has big day in Titans win

The King still has a little left!

“Henry finished the day with 22 carries for 122 yards. This team will still thrive when they can get the ball to Henry 20+ times in a game. It’s not always the reason they win, but it’s a good indication that things have gone well for them.

He passed Earl Campbell on the franchise rushing list to move into second place behind Eddie George. There is a really good chance this is Henry’s last year with the Titans. I’d like to see him win one more rushing title in the two-tone blue!”

Will Titans shuffle the OL?

“If any changes are made, replacing Dillard would seemingly be Vrabel’s first priority. The options could include Skoronski, Petit-Frere, or even Dillon Radunz. Radunz has done an admirable job filling in for Skoronski at left guard.”

Titans designate WR Kyle Philips to return, clear roster space for OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Tennessee Titans general manager made a slew of transactions on Monday afternoon

“Mason Kinsey was released. It’s harsh on Kinsey, who did excellent as a punt returner. Kinsey returned three punts for 37 yards, with an average of 12.3 yards per return, and a long gain of 21. With Kearis Jackson still on IR, Philips could replace Kinsey as the punt returner. Another option could see Kinsey re-signed to the practice squad. Kinsey could then be a standard game-day elevation to be the punt returner.

Offensive linemen Xavier Newman-Johnson was also released from the 53-man roster. Newman-Johnson earned the start at LG in Week 2 in place of an injured Peter Skoronski, but was yanked from the lineup after two series’ and replaced by Dillon Radunz. I’d anticipate Newman-Johnson being re-signed to the practice squad.”