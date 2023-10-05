NFL power rankings: Jaguars rise again entering Week 5

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings going into Week 5 of the 2023 season.

Fox Sports: 10 (last week: 13)

From David Helman:

Hopefully getting Cam Robinson back at tackle will help the Jaguars offense, because it’s still not a fun watch. Through a month of the season, we’ve only seen brief glimpses of their explosive potential. But as not-fun as Sunday’s game in London was, they bullied Desmond Ridder and came away with an easy win.

Yahoo Sports: 12 (last week: 21)

From Frank Schwab:

The Jaguars’ offense still isn’t clicking. The Jags didn’t have a running back gain more than 7 yards on any attempt Sunday. Trevor Lawrence had a solid but unspectacular 207 yards. That’s not great with the Bills’ defense on deck, in another London game this weekend.

NFL.com: 12 (last week: 13)

From Eric Edholm:

The Jaguars might have sleepwalked through September, but the London performance was more on the level of what we expected coming into the season. The offense was efficient, if unsexy, against a solid Atlanta defense. Trevor Lawrence played one of his cleaner games this season, and the offensive line was not a net negative. You’d like to see Jacksonville convert in the red zone, but that was a winning performance on offense. It was even better on defense, which only really bent on the Falcons’ third quarter TD drive. The secondary stood tall, and Josh Allen is suddenly having one of his best seasons to date. Every AFC South team stands at 2-2. The Jaguars might be lucky their slow start didn’t hinder them more.

Sharp Football Analysis: 12 (last week: 16)

From Raymond Summerlin:

Shutting down Desmond Ridder is nothing to write home about, but the Jaguars got back on track with a 23-7 win over the Falcons in London. They face a much tougher test this week with the Bills traveling across the Atlantic for a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The good news is no one is running away with the division. Every single member of the AFC South is currently 2-2.

ESPN: 13 (last week: 19)

From Michael DiRocco:

It sounds weird considering the Jaguars just sacked Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder four times and linebacker Josh Allen is tied for the NFL lead with six sacks, but the pass rush is still an issue. This same group didn’t sack C.J. Stroud once the week before, and Allen doesn’t have much help. More consistent pressure, especially from 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, needs to happen to complement Allen.

CBS Sports: 13 (last week: 20)

From Pete Prisco:

After two straight losses, they seemed to right things against the Falcons. The offense still has been lagging some. Now comes a real test in the Buffalo Bills.

Pro Football Talk: 13 (last week: 18)

From Mike Florio:

Beat the Bills, and many will believe.

Pro Football Network: 13 (last week: 15)

From Dalton Miller:

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense did a lot of the work against Atlanta, which is a bit of a worry for Jacksonville moving forward. However, they dominated Atlanta from the start and advanced their record to 2-2. The Falcons’ defense has done a fantastic job of keeping things in front of them, but the Jaguars offense needs to find more consistent explosives on offense. Their offensive line is too suspect to lean on this unit to sustain long drives with consistency.

The Athletic: 16 (last week: 18)

From Josh Kendall:

Offense is still harder than it should be with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and a skilled group of pass catchers. Jacksonville is 24th in the league in plays of 10 or more yards (41). Lawrence was efficient Sunday (23-for-30 for 207 yards and a touchdown), but he is 30th in the league in air yards per attempt (6.7) and 26th in pass EPA per dropback (minus-.14), according to TruMedia.

Every outlet ranked the Jaguars between 10th and 16th, and all but two outlets ranked Jacksonville 12th or 13th.

Where would you rank the team heading into Week 5, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!