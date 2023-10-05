Jaguars call sheet: Calvin Ridley finds end zone in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars got back to .500 in London. The Atlanta Falcons put up a fight, but were simply overmatched against the Jaguars. Still, it was tough sledding for the Jaguars offense for most of the day as they’re still trying to find their footing this season.

While the offense was extremely efficient and took care of the football, it could still only muster one touchdown on the day. With the Buffalo Bills up next, more production will be needed from this star-studded group. Mainly, third down conversions need to improve in order to keep Bills quarterback Josh Allen off the field. The Jaguars went 5/14 in that category last week, and have lacked consistency all season.

Additionally, and not to sound like a broken record, the coaching staff simply needs to get Calvin Ridley more involved. A busted coverage was how Ridley found himself all alone in the end zone for his second touchdown of the season. Only having two targets all game also highlights how defenses are being allowed to dictate Ridley’s matchup. It’s time for the Jaguars to take back control.

Simply lining Ridley up as the number one to either side of the formation makes life easier for defenses. For example, the screenshot below shows how defenses take Ridley out of a play and force Trevor Lawrence to look elsewhere. Using Ridley as a decoy is helpful for a handful of plays per game, but makes the Jaguars ordinary if that’s the game plan.

This Sunday will allow the Jaguars to see where they currently rank amongst the top teams of the AFC. They’ll need Ridley the weapon rather than Ridley the decoy.

Behind the numbers

Personnel Groups: 5

Run Concepts: 5

Play-Action: 7

RPOs: 3

3-Step Drops: 9r5-Step Drops: 12

Top Coverage Faced:

Top Run Concepts: Zone, Counter

Middle 8: Jaguars 0 — Falcons 7