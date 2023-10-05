Commanders vs Bears: Thursday Night Football picks for Week 5

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears at FedEx Field. The Commanders are 6-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 44.5 points.

The biggest thing I’m watching for tonight is Sam Howell’s play under Eric Beinemy. The former Chiefs offensive coordinator is now running the show for Washington’s offense, and Beinemy has gotten encouraging flashes from Howell so far. The Commanders use a lot of RPOs, given Beinemy’s experience in Kansas City and Howell’s at North Carolina, but I’m mostly interested to see what kind of downfield passing concepts Washington uses for its pair of star receivers in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

It was fun watching the Chicago dumpster for a while but now it’s just sad. Maybe Justin Fields wouldn't have made it as a pro wherever he was drafted, but being a Bear obviously hasn’t helped. I’d be surprised if the Commanders don’t win by double-digits here.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your TNF thoughts in the comments below!