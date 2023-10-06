Tweets of the week: McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Josh Allen is scared of Josh Allen and more

Happy Buffalo Bills Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Zay Jones’ commentary after Trevor Lawrence said Bo Peep from Toy Story resembled him:
y’all got the same hair bro. don’t bring me in this lol https://t.co/TGbyVE9qu5— zay (@zayjones11) September 29, 2023
Andre Cisco on dropping the ball he intercepted:
Ima talk to God tonight and find out what’s going on with me and the ENDZONE ! Mann, Great Team Win https://t.co/2GReQB3798— Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) October 1, 2023
Brandon McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week:
A special week for @thekidmcmanus #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/9vjCmPivzi— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 4, 2023
Darious Williams is currently PFF’s highest-graded cornerback in coverage:
Darious Williams is @PFF’s Highest Graded CB in coverage (90.1)— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) October 3, 2023
The #Jaguars CB has allowed an NFL Rating of just 62.5 when targeted.
pic.twitter.com/BGHfxxOgIg
His coverage stats from the Falcons game:
Darious Williams in coverage vs. the Falcons— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) October 2, 2023
4 targets
1 reception, 10 yards allowed
1 INT for TD
2 forced incompletions
0.0 passer rating when targeted@Jaguars pic.twitter.com/HZzos14qdA
PFF’’s highest-graded cornerbacks in coverage:
Highest coverage grades among CBs pic.twitter.com/6O9JfGHyIk— PFF (@PFF) October 5, 2023
Some of Brandon Scherff’s numbers from the Falcons game:
Brandon Scherff vs the Falcons— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) October 3, 2023
36 pass blocking snaps
0 pressures allowed
| @Jaguars | pic.twitter.com/dl8MQbdKp2
PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks this season:
The highest-graded QBs this season pic.twitter.com/8MdzcHZDPl— PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2023
Josh Allen was ranked number three in PFF’s highest-graded defenders for Week 4 and is listed as one of their highest-graded edge rushers:
Highest-graded defenders in Week 4 pic.twitter.com/Ay0vHWslBU— PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2023
The league is LOADED with elite edge defenders pic.twitter.com/BC2WSfzW6R— PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2023
Andre Cisco:
Here is your friendly reminder that Andre Cisco is breaking out as one of the best safety’s in the NFL.— J5 Sports (@J5_Sports1) October 3, 2023
Through 4 games he has:
- 23 combined tackles
- 2 interceptions
- 1 FF
- 3 PDs
- 88.8 overall PFF grade
Let’s put some respect on this man’s name pic.twitter.com/D9lTyw6DsG
Andre Cisco has developed into one of the #NFL’s best Safeties.— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) October 4, 2023
Cisco has allowed 6 catches on 12 targets for 70 Yards, 1 TD and 2INTs. He has an NFL Rating of 56.3 when targeted.
pic.twitter.com/aMaaJiYGmY
The best mascot in the league:
If you needed reminding...@JaxsonDeVille is HIM. pic.twitter.com/43rTNCBamA— NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 2, 2023
I’ve missed these two:
Smoot Gang #JAXvsBUF | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Hr76aFLLTb— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 4, 2023
Welcome back, 74! #JAXvsBUF | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/QPUH3PH7O5— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 4, 2023
The other Josh Allen is scared of the better Josh Allen:
Just in: Josh Allen is scared of Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/66gQQkJ9Ok— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2023
A throwback to the 1996 AFC Wildcard game against the Buffalo Bills:
December 28, 1996 #AFC Wild Card #Duuuval #Bills— Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 1, 2023
The @Jaguars win their first playoff game
Clyde Simmons scores on a pick 6. @coachmeans_20 31-175-1
A @M_Brunell8 (18-33-239-1-2) to @JimmySmithJags (5-58-1) to tie the game.
After a fumble recovery Mike Hollis kicks the game… pic.twitter.com/wfiPkhtCDQ
Devin Lloyd celebrated a birthday:
Happy birthday, 33! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PPdrHOsu6e— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 30, 2023
NFL Africa shared some of Foye’s highlights from the Falcons game:
The @Jaguars are looking good in London - @foyelicious with a couple of important moments so far! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/IFvzoAKOQo— NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) October 1, 2023
Calvin Ridley’s first touchdown against his former team:
Calvin Ridley’s first touch against his former team = TD pic.twitter.com/F86DgwaWoU— PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023
Booth calls from Andy’s room:
Booth calls from Andy's Room ️ How good is that?!#JAXvsBUF: Sunday at 9:30 AM ET on FOX/NFLN pic.twitter.com/O7S39Jyv0F— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 2, 2023
This gem:
Couldn’t resist. Made it a gif #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/syj2hAKTwU— Emily Bloch(tober) (@emdrums) October 1, 2023
A throwback on the anniversary of the Jaguars’ first win in franchise history:
The @Jaguars got their first win in team history 28 years ago today by beating the Houston Oilers, 17-16, at the Astrodome. pic.twitter.com/WPadAGXf1N— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 2, 2023
Anton Harrison vs Atlanta:
Jaguars rookie Anton Harrison vs Atlanta:— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2023
36 Pass Block Snaps
Zero Pressures Allowed pic.twitter.com/aY7xyzizEc
Engram and a good boy at practice:
For All the Dogs#JAXvsBUF | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/TW2VpZFsJq— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 5, 2023
