Tweets of the week: McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Josh Allen is scared of Josh Allen and more

Happy Buffalo Bills Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Zay Jones’ commentary after Trevor Lawrence said Bo Peep from Toy Story resembled him:

y’all got the same hair bro. don’t bring me in this lol https://t.co/TGbyVE9qu5 — zay (@zayjones11) September 29, 2023

Andre Cisco on dropping the ball he intercepted:

Ima talk to God tonight and find out what’s going on with me and the ENDZONE ! Mann, Great Team Win https://t.co/2GReQB3798 — Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) October 1, 2023

Brandon McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week:

Darious Williams is currently PFF’s highest-graded cornerback in coverage:

Darious Williams is @PFF’s Highest Graded CB in coverage (90.1)



The #Jaguars CB has allowed an NFL Rating of just 62.5 when targeted.

pic.twitter.com/BGHfxxOgIg — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) October 3, 2023

His coverage stats from the Falcons game:

Darious Williams in coverage vs. the Falcons



4 targets

1 reception, 10 yards allowed

1 INT for TD

2 forced incompletions

0.0 passer rating when targeted@Jaguars pic.twitter.com/HZzos14qdA — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) October 2, 2023

PFF’’s highest-graded cornerbacks in coverage:

Highest coverage grades among CBs pic.twitter.com/6O9JfGHyIk — PFF (@PFF) October 5, 2023

Some of Brandon Scherff’s numbers from the Falcons game:

Brandon Scherff vs the Falcons



36 pass blocking snaps

0 pressures allowed



| @Jaguars | pic.twitter.com/dl8MQbdKp2 — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) October 3, 2023

PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks this season:

The highest-graded QBs this season pic.twitter.com/8MdzcHZDPl — PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2023

Josh Allen was ranked number three in PFF’s highest-graded defenders for Week 4 and is listed as one of their highest-graded edge rushers:

Highest-graded defenders in Week 4 pic.twitter.com/Ay0vHWslBU — PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2023

The league is LOADED with elite edge defenders pic.twitter.com/BC2WSfzW6R — PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2023

Andre Cisco:

Here is your friendly reminder that Andre Cisco is breaking out as one of the best safety’s in the NFL.



Through 4 games he has:

- 23 combined tackles

- 2 interceptions

- 1 FF

- 3 PDs

- 88.8 overall PFF grade



Let’s put some respect on this man’s name pic.twitter.com/D9lTyw6DsG — J5 Sports (@J5_Sports1) October 3, 2023

Andre Cisco has developed into one of the #NFL’s best Safeties.



Cisco has allowed 6 catches on 12 targets for 70 Yards, 1 TD and 2INTs. He has an NFL Rating of 56.3 when targeted.

pic.twitter.com/aMaaJiYGmY — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) October 4, 2023

The best mascot in the league:

I’ve missed these two:

The other Josh Allen is scared of the better Josh Allen:

Just in: Josh Allen is scared of Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/66gQQkJ9Ok — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2023

A throwback to the 1996 AFC Wildcard game against the Buffalo Bills:

December 28, 1996 #AFC Wild Card #Duuuval #Bills

The @Jaguars win their first playoff game

Clyde Simmons scores on a pick 6. @coachmeans_20 31-175-1

A @M_Brunell8 (18-33-239-1-2) to @JimmySmithJags (5-58-1) to tie the game.

After a fumble recovery Mike Hollis kicks the game… pic.twitter.com/wfiPkhtCDQ — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 1, 2023

Devin Lloyd celebrated a birthday:

NFL Africa shared some of Foye’s highlights from the Falcons game:

The @Jaguars are looking good in London - @foyelicious with a couple of important moments so far! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/IFvzoAKOQo — NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) October 1, 2023

Calvin Ridley’s first touchdown against his former team:

Calvin Ridley’s first touch against his former team = TD pic.twitter.com/F86DgwaWoU — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2023

Booth calls from Andy’s room:

Booth calls from Andy's Room ️ How good is that?!#JAXvsBUF: Sunday at 9:30 AM ET on FOX/NFLN pic.twitter.com/O7S39Jyv0F — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 2, 2023

This gem:

A throwback on the anniversary of the Jaguars’ first win in franchise history:

The @Jaguars got their first win in team history 28 years ago today by beating the Houston Oilers, 17-16, at the Astrodome. pic.twitter.com/WPadAGXf1N — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 2, 2023

Anton Harrison vs Atlanta:

Jaguars rookie Anton Harrison vs Atlanta:



36 Pass Block Snaps

Zero Pressures Allowed pic.twitter.com/aY7xyzizEc — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2023

Engram and a good boy at practice:

