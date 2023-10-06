 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Josh Allen is scared of Josh Allen and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars

Happy Buffalo Bills Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Zay Jones’ commentary after Trevor Lawrence said Bo Peep from Toy Story resembled him:

Andre Cisco on dropping the ball he intercepted:

Brandon McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week:

Darious Williams is currently PFF’s highest-graded cornerback in coverage:

His coverage stats from the Falcons game:

PFF’’s highest-graded cornerbacks in coverage:

Some of Brandon Scherff’s numbers from the Falcons game:

PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks this season:

Josh Allen was ranked number three in PFF’s highest-graded defenders for Week 4 and is listed as one of their highest-graded edge rushers:

Andre Cisco:

The best mascot in the league:

I’ve missed these two:

The other Josh Allen is scared of the better Josh Allen:

A throwback to the 1996 AFC Wildcard game against the Buffalo Bills:

Devin Lloyd celebrated a birthday:

NFL Africa shared some of Foye’s highlights from the Falcons game:

Calvin Ridley’s first touchdown against his former team:

Booth calls from Andy’s room:

This gem:

A throwback on the anniversary of the Jaguars’ first win in franchise history:

Anton Harrison vs Atlanta:

Engram and a good boy at practice:

