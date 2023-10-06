Jaguars podcast: Week 5 preview and hot takes

Check out Episode 58 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Doug Pederson provided an injury update on Friday that hinted at the team’s expected offensive line starters for Sunday.

“Starting with Jamal [Agnew] and Zay [Jones], the guys that missed last week, both of those guys have had a really good week of preparation and practice. Right now, optimistic that they’ll play in this game. Antonio Johnson, who has missed with his hamstring injury, is doing well. He practiced this week, so barring any setbacks, look for him to be up and active this week. Cam [Robinson] had a good week, Walker [Little] in there at left guard. We got one more day right there, we haven’t made a final determination yet there. Cam has done a nice job, we get through tomorrow and see where he’s at mentally. Physically, he had a good week. Walker had a good week in there at left guard.”

Can the assumed returns of Zay Jones and Cam Robinson help the Jaguars keep pace with the Bills? Tune in to hear our thoughts, favorite props, hot takes, and final score predictions.

