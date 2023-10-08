Jaguars vs Bills: Player prop bets for Week 5

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Here are our favorite player prop bets (via our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook) for this week’s contest.

Trevor Lawrence under 250.5 passing yards (-115)

Christian Kirk under 56.5 receiving yards (-115)

The caliber of quarterbacks in this game, plus the injuries in Buffalo’s secondary, may lead betters to lean towards overs. But I don’t trust Jacksonville’s offense to take advantage of a porous Bills cornerback room. Weeks 1 and 3 presented great opportunities for the Jaguars to push the ball down the field, to no avail. I don’t think Lawrence will suddenly attempt enough deep passes to get him over this number, even with the returns of Cam Robinson and Zay Jones.

If you want to bet on Lawrence, I’d recommend over 1.5 touchdowns (+114) instead.

Jones should have a bigger effect on Christian Kirk by bouncing him out of 2-WR sets and lowering his target rate. Kirk generally feasts against man-heavy coverages but could disappear this week against a zone-heavy Bills defense, especially with Jones back in action.

I do like Calvin Ridley over 4.5 receptions (+100), but I can’t officially recommend any more Rid bets until he starts paying them off.

Travis Etienne over 87.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Only three defenses have allowed over 5 yards per carry this season: the Bengals (5.1), the Broncos (5.6), and the Bills (6.3).

Buffalo did do a nice job of shutting down Miami’s run game last week, but Jacksonville is a bit more diverse. I think we finally see a big Etienne run today.

I like doing “rush + rec” props to protect me from game script. I expect the Jaguars to feature Etienne on the ground as much as possible, but if the Bills jump out to a lead, he can still be involved via screens and checkdowns.

Evan Engram to score a touchdown (+350)

Zay Jones to score a touchdown (+330)

Two bets on a Jags pass-catcher to score a touchdown, for two very different reasons.

Evan Engram is statistically due for a score. He’s tied for first in catches among all tight ends, and second in receiving yards, but has not caught a touchdown this year.

Zay Jones is emotionally due for a score. He was drafted by the Bills in 2017, led the team in receiving in 2018, and was traded to the Raiders for a fifth-rounder in 2019.

Full Week 5 bet slip:

Travis Etienne over 87.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Last week: 3-2

Full season: 5-10

What are your favorite player props this week, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!