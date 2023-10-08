Jaguars vs Bills: Week 5 live blog and open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in London to play the Buffalo Bills for Week 5 of the 2023 season. Kickoff is at 9:30 AM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.
The weather:
Pitch looking lovely.@SJRWMD | #JAXvsBUF pic.twitter.com/QikJGObXW0— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 8, 2023
Inactive players:
#JAXvsBUF Inactives pic.twitter.com/r9Ax2Ja1iu— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 8, 2023
12:55: JAGUARS WIN 25-20!!!
What a way to end it @Jaguars— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
FINAL: In 2023, the @Jaguars are undefeated in London. #JAXvsBUF pic.twitter.com/ReHF1yxclu— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
12:53: Jaguars to punt.
12:47: Jaguars take possession after the onside kick. Two-minute warning.
12:43: Touchdown Bills. Jaguars lead 25-20.
12:39: TOUCHDOWN ETN!!
TRAVIS!! @Jaguars extend the lead at exactly the right time— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
12:37: Ridley with a gain of 32!
CONFIRMED DOT ✅— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
12:29: Touchdown Buffalo. Two-point conversion fails! 18-13 Jaguars.
12:18: TOUCHDOWN ETN!! 18-7 Jaguars.
ETIENNE. @Jaguars take an 11-point lead in London!— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
12:16: Again, another first down for ETN!
12:16: ETN with another first down!
12:14:
CB @Dee_Willl2 recorded his second interception of the season and seventh pass defensed. His seven passes defensed currently ties for first in the NFL.— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 8, 2023
12:12: ETN with the first down!
12:08: Ridley with the first down!
12:05: WILLIAMS WITH AN INTERCEPTION!!
DARIOUS WILLIAMS WITH HIS SECOND PICK IN LONDON THIS YEAR.— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
11:59: The Jaguars lose the ball once again in the red zone.
11:55: END OF THE THIRD! Jags lead 11-7.
WR Zay Jones has a knee injury and his return is questionable.— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 8, 2023
11:54: Ridley moves the chains once again!
11:53: ETN with a first down!
11:50: Kirk with the first down!
11:45: Ridley with another first down!
11:43: Ridley with the first down!
11:38: Bills out to punt.
11:34:
Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley cleared to return— John Oehser (@JohnOehser) October 8, 2023
11:32:
Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley being evaluated for a concussion.— John Oehser (@JohnOehser) October 8, 2023
11:31: Jaguars punt after some tomfoolery.
11:29: ETN runs the ball into Bills territory!
11:28: Lawrence with the first down!
11:21: Defense gets the Bills offense off the field. Bills Punt.
11:04: End of the first half. How are you feeling?
11:03: The ball comes out when Lawrence is hit. Bills recover.
11:00: Calvin Ridley with a gain of 16 and a first down!
10:59: ETN with another first down!
10:58: ETN first down!
10:55: Touchdown Bills. Jaguars lead 11-7.
10:51: Two-minute warning.
10:46: Buffalo gets their third first down.
10:43: Jaguars punt.
10:36: Bills punt for the fourth time today!
10:30: Cooke out to punt. Flag on play pushes the Bills back.
10:27: First down due to a Bills penalty.
10:22: Ruling on the field stands. Engram with the first down.
10:18: Bills punt for the third time.
10:14: The Bills get their first first down. End of the first quarter.
Plenty left to play.#JAXvsBUF | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/jEtMl4i9A1— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 8, 2023
10:10: McManus makes a 44-yard field goal. 11-0 Jaguars.
10:07: Ridley with a 14-yard gain!
10:06: Kirk with a 20-yard gain!
10:03: Defense remains solid. Bills with another three and out.
9:59:
#JAXvsBUF Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: Walker Little is questionable to return with a knee injury.— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 8, 2023
Bills Injury Updates:— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 8, 2023
LB Matt Milano is out (knee).
DT Daquan Jones is doubtful (pec).
9:55: Touchdown Zay Jones!! Two-point conversion is GOOD! 8-0 Jags!
Mmm whatcha Zayyy?— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
They punch it in for 2 more! Travis Etienne walk-in conversion for the @Jaguars! pic.twitter.com/a0JSYOg1Hb— NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 8, 2023
9:49: The Jaguars get a first down at the five due to a penalty by the Bills. Walker Little is down.
9:47: ETN with the first down!
9:46: Kirk with a gain of 30!
16 ----> 13— NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 8, 2023
from Tlaw! pic.twitter.com/w87SBUobTl
9:45: Ridley with a gain of 11!
9:40: Defense makes a stop! Bills go three and out.
9:36: The Bills’ defense makes the stop. Logan Cooke comes out to punt.
9:34: Luke Farrell with the first down!
9:33: The offense starts on the Jaguars’ 15-yard line.
9:32: Bills win the toss and choose to defer.
8:42: Good morning!
