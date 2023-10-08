Jaguars vs Bills: Week 5 live blog and open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in London to play the Buffalo Bills for Week 5 of the 2023 season. Kickoff is at 9:30 AM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.

12:55: JAGUARS WIN 25-20!!!

12:53: Jaguars to punt.

12:47: Jaguars take possession after the onside kick. Two-minute warning.

12:43: Touchdown Bills. Jaguars lead 25-20.

12:39: TOUCHDOWN ETN!!

12:37: Ridley with a gain of 32!

12:29: Touchdown Buffalo. Two-point conversion fails! 18-13 Jaguars.

12:18: TOUCHDOWN ETN!! 18-7 Jaguars.

12:16: Again, another first down for ETN!

12:16: ETN with another first down!

12:14:

CB @Dee_Willl2 recorded his second interception of the season and seventh pass defensed. His seven passes defensed currently ties for first in the NFL. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 8, 2023

12:12: ETN with the first down!

12:08: Ridley with the first down!

12:05: WILLIAMS WITH AN INTERCEPTION!!

DARIOUS WILLIAMS WITH HIS SECOND PICK IN LONDON THIS YEAR.



: #JAXvsBUF on NFL Network

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/oJAAQ4wuD5 — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023

11:59: The Jaguars lose the ball once again in the red zone.

11:55: END OF THE THIRD! Jags lead 11-7.

WR Zay Jones has a knee injury and his return is questionable. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 8, 2023

11:54: Ridley moves the chains once again!

11:53: ETN with a first down!

11:50: Kirk with the first down!

11:45: Ridley with another first down!

11:43: Ridley with the first down!

11:38: Bills out to punt.

11:34:

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley cleared to return — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) October 8, 2023

11:32:

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley being evaluated for a concussion. — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) October 8, 2023

11:31: Jaguars punt after some tomfoolery.

11:29: ETN runs the ball into Bills territory!

11:28: Lawrence with the first down!

11:21: Defense gets the Bills offense off the field. Bills Punt.

11:04: End of the first half. How are you feeling?

11:03: The ball comes out when Lawrence is hit. Bills recover.

11:00: Calvin Ridley with a gain of 16 and a first down!

10:59: ETN with another first down!

10:58: ETN first down!

10:55: Touchdown Bills. Jaguars lead 11-7.

10:51: Two-minute warning.

10:46: Buffalo gets their third first down.

10:43: Jaguars punt.

10:36: Bills punt for the fourth time today!

10:30: Cooke out to punt. Flag on play pushes the Bills back.

10:27: First down due to a Bills penalty.

10:22: Ruling on the field stands. Engram with the first down.

10:18: Bills punt for the third time.

10:14: The Bills get their first first down. End of the first quarter.

10:10: McManus makes a 44-yard field goal. 11-0 Jaguars.

10:07: Ridley with a 14-yard gain!

10:06: Kirk with a 20-yard gain!

10:03: Defense remains solid. Bills with another three and out.

9:59:

#JAXvsBUF Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: Walker Little is questionable to return with a knee injury. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 8, 2023

Bills Injury Updates:



LB Matt Milano is out (knee).



DT Daquan Jones is doubtful (pec). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 8, 2023

9:55: Touchdown Zay Jones!! Two-point conversion is GOOD! 8-0 Jags!

They punch it in for 2 more! Travis Etienne walk-in conversion for the @Jaguars! pic.twitter.com/a0JSYOg1Hb — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 8, 2023

9:49: The Jaguars get a first down at the five due to a penalty by the Bills. Walker Little is down.

9:47: ETN with the first down!

9:46: Kirk with a gain of 30!

16 ----> 13

from Tlaw! pic.twitter.com/w87SBUobTl — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 8, 2023

9:45: Ridley with a gain of 11!

9:40: Defense makes a stop! Bills go three and out.

9:36: The Bills’ defense makes the stop. Logan Cooke comes out to punt.

9:34: Luke Farrell with the first down!

9:33: The offense starts on the Jaguars’ 15-yard line.

9:32: Bills win the toss and choose to defer.

8:42: Good morning!