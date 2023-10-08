Bills vs. Jaguars: How to watch on TV, kick off, radio, game odds and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars kind of got out of their funk last week in Wembley, beating up on the Atlanta Falcons with a 23-7 win, in a game that was a lot more one-sided than the score line, despite the Jaguars offensive struggles. Trevor Lawrence had an efficient day throwing the football, but the Jaguars offensive line struggles continued as we was constantly under pressure and the team struggled to move the football.

Offensive line issues and struggles to run the football are not a combination you want to have when coming up against an opponent like the Buffalo Bills. The Bills look like arguably the best team in the NFL right now, not named the San Francisco 49ers. Outside of their Week 1 hiccup against the New York Jets, the Bills have beaten everyone else they have faced by at least 28 points.

It will be a real test on Sunday for a Jaguars defense who has been the strength of the team while the offense tries to get out of second-gear, but another lack luster showing by the offense and just a mere slip up by the defense could open up the flood gates for a Bills offense that seemingly scores at will.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Bills

Live Stream: NFL Network, FOX 30 (Local) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Sunday, Oct. 8, 9:30 AM

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are 5.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook

