Jaguars vs Bills: Final injury report and Week 5 inactives

Just a few hours remain until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. Both teams have released their final injury reports and announced inactive players.

Jaguars inactives

Parker Washington (knee) was placed on injured reserve this week, and Chad Muma will replace Devin Lloyd (thumb) in the starting lineup for a second straight Sunday. Otherwise, Jacksonville is relatively healthy.

Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) is out this week but is expected to return next week against the Colts. Zay Jones (knee) missed the past two weeks but will be active today in a revenge game against the organization that drafted him.

Bills inactives

The absence of starting edge Greg Rosseau (foot) will be partially offset by the return of superstar Von Miller (ACL), who is expected to be on a pitch count for his first game of the season.

Christian Benford (shoulder) will join Tre’Davious White (Achilles) on the sidelines for Buffalo. Can Jacksonville take advantage of a beat-up secondary?

