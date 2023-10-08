Jaguars vs Bills: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars toppled the Buffalo Bills, 25-20, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Quick recap

Take a freakin’ bow, Mike Caldwell.

Buffalo’s high-scoring offense -- which put up 38, 37, and 48 points in the past three weeks -- was held to 271 net yards and 5.9 yards per play after going 5-for-12 on third downs, despite many of those downs being short distance.

The Bills didn’t get its first first down until the second-to-last play of the first quarter. 13 of Buffalo’s 20 points were scored with less than five minutes remaining in the game. Jacksonville’s defense looks more than legit.

The offense still has some kinks to work through -- Trevor Lawrence was pressured on 22 dropbacks, sacked five times, and lost two fumbles -- but otherwise, Lawrence played as lights-out as the defense did. Travis Etienne set a career-high in yards from scrimmage and had two clutch fourth-quarter scores; Calvin Ridley looks like he’s back; Zay Jones got his revenge game touchdown. This was a very encouraging performance by the Jaguars.

Live blog

Catch up on all the big plays and best moments from today’s game in our live blog from Caitlin!

Winners and losers

Available now from Henry!

Biggest play

According to rbsdm.com, the biggest play of the game by Expected Points Added (EPA) was Travis Etienne’s 35-yard touchdown run to ice the game. The play of the game by Win Probability was Gabriel Davis’ 19-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Best highlight

Key stat (traditional)

Travis Etienne and Calvin Ridley combined for 320 of Jacksonville’s 511 total yards (62.6%).

View the full (traditional) box score here

Key stat (advanced)

Trevor Lawrence set a career-high with 15.5 total Expected Points Added (EPA) generated on Sunday.

View the full (advanced) box score here

Notable injuries

Walker Little left the game during Jacksonville’s second offensive possession. He was ruled as questionable to return with a knee (MCL?) injury but never went back in. Tyler Shatley took his place at left guard.

Calvin Ridley was evaluated for a concussion after taking a tough hit over the middle of the field, though he was cleared to return. Zay Jones (knee) limped off the field in the third quarter and was ruled as questionable to return, but did not. Cam Robinson (elbow) left in the fourth quarter and went back into the game.

Full highlights

You can watch the top plays of Week 5 on the NFL’s YouTube channel here.

One lingering question

Can the team get one at home? Jacksonville is 0-2 at EverBank Stadium and 3-0 otherwise this year. Another win against the Colts would go a long way heading into the Week 7 bye.

What are your thoughts on today’s game, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!