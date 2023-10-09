Packers vs Raiders: Monday Night Football picks for Week 5

Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are 2-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 45.5 points.

The biggest thing I’ll be watching for tonight is Davante Adams against his former team. Adams was drafted by the Packers in 2014 and earned five consecutive Pro Bowl invitations playing with Aaron Rodgers. Adams nabbed a sixth straight Pro Bowl last year, when he paced the league in receiving scores in his first season as a Raider. No NFL player has more touchdowns than Adams since he entered the league.

Adams said this week, “It’s not really about the players. I’m not bonding with the guys while I’m out there. It’s more about the organization and the uniform, seeing that, because I don’t know how many more times in my career — and it definitely hasn’t happened to this point — where I’ll be able to line up across from somebody with the green and gold on. That’ll take some adjusting, getting used to that, but for the most part, it’ll be just another game.”

